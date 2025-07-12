brand-logo
Wimbledon Finalist Nearly Avoids Disqualification Over Unfortunate Ball Kid Mishap

ByTanisha Kapoor

Jul 12, 2025 | 11:57 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Wimbledon’s later stages haven’t lost any of their edge, and this time, it’s double the drama. Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool etched their names in history by becoming the first all-British team in 89 years to win the men’s doubles title. Their 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Rinky Hijikata and David Pel on Centre Court was clinical, but the win could have been soured by their opponent’s one mistake. Let’s find out what happened!

According to Express.co.uk, during the tense second set, with Cash and Glasspool leading, Pel came dangerously close to being defaulted after a moment that sparked déjà vu from Roland-Garros. Trailing and visibly frustrated, the Dutchman lashed a backhand after a shot from Cash had been called out. The ball flew toward a ball kid and missed their head by mere inches.

A gasp rippled through the crowd. Had it connected, Pel’s fate could’ve mirrored that of Miyu Kato at the French Open earlier this year. Kato had accidentally struck a ball kid between points, prompting tears from the youngster and a swift disqualification for her and her partner, Aldila Sutjiadi, even though she insisted it was unintentional.

Pel’s case was eerily similar. Realizing the near-miss, he immediately raised a hand in apology and walked over to the ball kid to express regret. The gesture was genuine, the intent clearly not malicious, and thankfully, no harm was done.

