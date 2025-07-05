Wimbledon Hit by Sudden Disruption as Weather Takes Control in Shocking Scenes

Wimbledon 2025 has been anything but predictable. First came the record-shattering exits—eight top-10 seeds crashed out in the first round, the most ever at any Slam in the Open era. Then came the sweltering heat, marking the hottest start in the tournament’s history. And now, just as fans were adjusting their sunglasses, the umbrellas are out. The London skies have opened up again, bringing play to a halt on the outer courts.

At the time of the interruption, Elena Rybakina was locked in at 4-4 against Clara Tauson. Belinda Bencic had taken the first set against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, while Daria Kasatkina was trailing by a set and a break to Liudmila Samsonova. Dayana Yastremska was mounting a comeback against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. In the only men’s match in action, Flavio Cobolli was leading Jakub Mensik 6-2, 1-0.

But with the rain refusing to let up, covers were quickly rolled out, and all matches have been suspended for now. Officials have confirmed there will be no play on the outside courts before 1:30 pm BST (8:30 pm EST). Centre court and Court 1 are not affected as they have roofs. Mirra Andreeva and Hailey Baptiste will play under the roof of No. 1 Court at 1 pm. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will take on Pedro Martínez on Centre Court at 1:30 pm.