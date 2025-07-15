Wimbledon’s Hidden $19.3 Million Value Comes to Light After Jannik Sinner & Iga Swiatek’s Victory

Wimbledon was intense this year! From the men’s final showdown between World No. 1 and No. 2, Jannik Skinner and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively, to the women’s final where Iga Swiatek didn’t concede a single set to her opponent Amanda Anisimova, to the celebrity icons who were all in the crowd: Billie Jean King, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Mescal and Seal (a good friend of current champion Jannik Skinner’s, apparently) had eyes from across the globe on this tournament, but what does that mean in terms of… revenue?

Well, online revenue specifically. As some of you might have noticed, Wimbledon’s social media pages have been on fire this past month, and for good reason: a LOT was happening. But was the full potential of this social media storm harnessed or even understood by the lay user? Perhaps not; in comes real-time EMV tracking, i.e., software that can garner the dollar value of exposure a brand receives through organic (unpaid) content, and in this case, Wimbledon’s Instagram page.

So, exactly how much did all that amount to? As per a recent study by Athletiverse, Wimbledon’s Instagram page generated a whopping $19.3 Million just with their organic content, with posts that featured current Wimbledon men’s singles champion Jannik Skinner making $239,920 in EMV and those with the women’s singles counterpart, Iga Swiatek, not being very far behind.

But what does all this mean for Wimbledon? Can the tournament use this information to their benefit in anyway? And how much money do those courts make to help them restock on the strawberries and cream for the next year?

How much Wimbledon makes and spends every year around the time of the Championship

So every year, for the two weeks the tournament is held, Wimbledon pulls in half a billion dollars. Indeed, around $500 million—in fact, more than that because last year the tournament earned $555 million at current exchange rates, which is a 162% increase from a decade ago.

Now, about 10% of that revenue goes into the prize fund, a total of £53,500,000 with the ladies and men’s singles winners now each receiving $3 million each (of which $1.3 million will need to be paid in taxes) and surely at least an additional $500,0000 goes into paying for the rest of the tournament, the linesmen, the staff, and the catering, and roughly $100 million is estimated to cover tournament operations (linespeople, staffing, catering, etc.), though this number is a guesstimate rather than a published figure. Additionally, 90% of the Wimbledon profits are shared by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with the The Lawn Tennis Association, England’s governing body for tennis. So, most of the Wimbledon income really comes from media contracts, such as with BBC and ESPN.

Now, with this new information uncovered about the potential for the tournament to make money on their Instagram alone, a lot can be garnered from strategic planning. For starters, Wimbledon’s social media team can raise their current sponsorship rates by 25-40%, create targeted campaigns based on the performance information that is already readily available (i.e., Sinner-based content performs best at the moment), expand to more social media platforms to best increase reach and finally convert audience interaction into revenue.

There you have it, a simple way for Wimbledon to make money based on a strategy that they have already implemented that’s already working. Surely, next year the prize fund’s got to be even bigger!