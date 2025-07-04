Wimbledon: 29YO ATP Pro Responds on Dating Emma Raducanu Amid Carlos Alcaraz Buzz

Recently, there has been some buzz and chatter on social media and in the sports world hinting at a connection between Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz that goes beyond just friendship. Fans and pundits have been buzzing about their flirty chemistry, which has been on full display during those quick moments at Wimbledon practice sessions, their joint appearances at Evian events, and, of course, the big news of their mixed-doubles partnership at the US Open.

The buzz really picked up when Raducanu was spotted courtside at one of Alcaraz’s matches at Queen’s Club, with certain reports hinting that their time together might be more than just a friendly cheer. When asked about it, Raducanu was all smiles at the press events and said, “I’m really happy to be playing with him… we’re just good friends.”

Alcaraz even joked when asked about his upcoming pairing with Raducanu at the US Open mixed doubles, saying, “I’m just gonna serve and I’m gonna pull myself away and I let her play. She will cover a lot of the court. She will be the boss! I will do whatever she wants me to do.” This leads us to 29-year-old Cameron Norrie, who, as shown on the X post of The Tennis Letter, addressed the same relationship allegations during his Wimbledon news conference, shocking the tennis community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Someone asked, “Apart from everyone here loving tennis, some of the gossip has been about who Emma Raducanu is dating. Can I ask if you’re dating her? Can we get to the bottom of this please?” He responded directly, saying, “I’m not. No. You can ask her though.”

AD

The combination of high‑profile pairings, carefully choreographed publicity appearances, and lighthearted press jabs makes it easy to see why theorists have been quick to connect the dots. So, with Raducanu and Alcaraz both clearly saying they’re just good friends, and Norrie also making it clear with his comments, it looks like the story is really more about their platonic teamwork than any kind of romance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems like whether they’re teammates hyping up their US Open pairing or just friends navigating the intense world of Grand Slam tennis, the absence of any real confirmation outside those staged moments makes you wonder if fans are just hoping for a love story that isn’t actually there. So, aside from all the rumors, how’s her Wimbledon campaign shaping up?

Emma Raducanu is focusing well on her season

This year at Wimbledon, Raducanu has really made a strong comeback on the grass courts. She had a great first-round win against fellow Briton Mimi Xu, and then she really stepped it up with a solid 6‑3, 6‑3 victory over former champion Marketa Vondrousova—definitely her most impressive performance in a while.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the first game, she talked about the competition, saying, “I can’t say I was loving it. Mimi is a really dangerous player. She’s so young and got some amazing weapons at her disposal. I am really happy to have come through that and I want to thank everyone for their support on both sides. It was a really nice atmosphere. Sometimes it’s difficult (to find rhythm) in the moment with nerves and adrenaline, you don’t have an idea of what is going on. I think I had some really good patches… and some moments where I lost my focus and Mimi was able to come back.”

This really highlighted the incredible sportsmanship she possesses. Right now, as of writing this report, she’s in the middle of her match against WTA no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and we’ll just have to wait and see if she can make it further in Wimbledon.