Wimbledon 2025: How Can the Fans Get Access to the Tickets for the Finals at SW19?

Two champions, and their two different stories! Ever since winning the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Carlos Alcaraz has managed to maintain a fair bit of consistency in his performance levels. He ended the season with four titles and ranked third in the world. However, in 2025, he has already won four titles (including the 2025 French Open), and with this incredible run, he has now moved into the second spot in the Rankings. Currently, Alcaraz is taking part in the HSBC Championships, and before stepping onto the court to play his SF match against Roberto Bautista Agut, he said, “In my case, the more matches I play, the more feeling of competition I’ll have in my body for Wimbledon. Above all, I’ll have more feedback for Wimbledon on what I need to improve.” But on the other hand, the 2024 women’s singles champion, Barbora Krejcikova has had a completely different story. Can she bounce back to winning tracks at Wimbledon? Time will tell! But how can the fans grab their tickets at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships?

Before we get to the know-how about the ticket collection, first let’s take a glimpse at why we haven’t heard about Krejcikova as much as Alcaraz over the last twelve months. Barbora Krejčíková was never a favorite at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, but she still managed to stun everyone with her three-set triumph over Jasmine Paolini in the final. However, after that, she failed to deliver in the rest of her tournaments. Surprisingly, Krejcikova has won only five matches since the 2024 Wimbledon triumph.

Only Serena Williams and Venus Williams have managed to defend the title at Wimbledon this century. No women’s player has been able to defend the title here since Serena Williams’ heroics in 2015-2016. Can Krejcikova do the magic yet again? We’ll see! Talking about the other favorites in this tournament, the 2025 French Open champion, Coco Gauff is currently oozing with confidence ahead of the grass court swing, while Aryna Sabalenka is keen to get to the other end of the finishing after missing out on her chances from a pretty close distance in the previous two Slams in 2025. Iga Swiatek is looking forward to yet again establishing her dominance on the Tour. Then on the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is seeking his 25th major title, while Jannik Sinner is looking for his second Grand Slam win (after the 2025 AO).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Overall, there is a lot to offer at this year’s Wimbledon. Now, talking about how to get a ticket, Wimbledon is a bucket list event for many. Hence, the demand for tickets is pretty high, and hence, the Wimbledon Public Ballot has been introduced to bring a fairer means of obtaining tickets. Each day, a Queue will be formed to buy either one of the limited Show Court tickets available or a Grounds ticket. The tickets will be sold on a best-available, one-per-person, queuing basis and are non-transferable.

AD

Wimbledon is one of the very few major sporting events where fans can buy premium tickets on the day of play. But where is the Queue located? The Queue starts in Wimbledon Park, which is a 5-minute walk from Southfields Station. This year the tournament will start on Monday, June 30, and will go on till Sunday, July 13. Talking about the tickets for the penultimate stage in this mega event, i.e., the SF, the tickets for the last four matches range from £210-270 ($1 equals 0.74 Pound sterling).

However, for the fans who want to secure a seat on those days, Debenture tickets will be available from £2410 (for women’s SF) and £9615 for the men’s. As per the wimbledondebentureholders.com, the ticket prices for the men’s final are £9615 for a single ticket, while it’s £6420 for 2 for the women’s final.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 14, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz poses for a picture with the trophy after winning his men’s singles final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Tickets for the SF can also be purchased from resale sites like StubHub. It’s a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. However, the prices may be a bit higher on resale sites. Now, we’ve seen the names of a few superstars who are going to take part in the tournament this year, and also got the information surrounding the ticket sale. Now, let us take a look at who the favorites are at this year’s Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are the favorites at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships , according to Andy Roddick ?

Well, previously, while talking on this topic during his podcast, ‘Served‘, Andy Roddick named Aryna Sabalenka as a “clear-cut favorite” at Wimbledon, and why not? The Belarusian has been in tremendous form this season, and she has a win-loss record of 40-7. But other than her, when it came to the American women, interestingly, Roddick snubbed Coco Gauff to pick Madison Keys as the favorite to secure the title on grass this year.

He said, “Draws aside, which believe it or not play a huge part in tournaments, I like Madi Keys from the American side. I think she’s my favorite, I think she’s well-versed, she’s had good results on the grass.” The 2025 AO champion’s best record at Wimbledon has been teaching the QFs twice (2015, 2023). Can she live up to Roddick’s expectations? Time will tell!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the men’s side, he claimed the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic “can win Wimbledon“. He believes that the Serb’s SF run at Roland Garros will boost his chances of doing well at Wimbledon. Other than that, he has also kept Jannik Sinner in the frame alongside Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

However, the most interesting pick was to name Brandon Nakashima as the dark horse in this tournament. “Don’t sleep on him. I don’t think anyone wants to see him early in that tournament. His game translates really well to grass,” said Roddick. What are your thoughts on this, and who are your picks for this year’s Wimbledon?