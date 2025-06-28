Wimbledon 2025: When and Where to Watch Coco Gauff and Others in Action at the Prestigious Event?

“I think I can give myself the best shot [of winning Wimbledon] by trying to keep the moment [winning the French Open] as minimized as possible,” – Coco Gauff. After a successful campaign on clay that culminated in the French Open title, the 21-year-old failed to get off to a winning start on grass. She lost her first match in Berlin, but surely that defeat won’t deter her from chasing her third major title dream at the 2025 Wimbledon. The 138th edition of Wimbledon begins on Monday (June 30), and different players have different ambitions surrounding this historic tennis event.

For instance, Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming to clinch his third consecutive title at Wimbledon, and he hasn’t lost a match on grass since June 2024. His fierce competitor and 2025 AO champion, Jannik Sinner, will aim to secure his first major title on grass. Other than these two, tennis fans will also keep an eye on Novak Djokovic’s chase for his 25th major title. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka will be keen to make full use of this opportunity after missing out on the chance in the previous two major events (in 2025) by a close margin. Other than that, Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejčíková (2024 Wimbledon champion) will look forward to reestablishing their dominance in big events. So, fasten your seatbelts for an action-packed fortnight at SW19. But when and where can the American fans watch the action live?

Through 39 broadcast agreements in 2025, The Championships will be transmitted to over 220 territories around the world. The play will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET). The first match on Centre Court, which traditionally involves the previous year’s men’s champion (Carlos Alcaraz), is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET). He will take on Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the first round, and coming to the American hopes, Coco Gauff will start her campaign against Dayana Yastremska (UKR) on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

American fans can watch Coco Gauff live on ESPN/ABC (live coverage) and Tennis Channel (match re-airs). Other than that, tennis fans can also catch all the action live in the Wimbledon streaming hub.

AD

Where can the fans from other parts of the world watch Gauff and co. in action? As per the reports, Wimbledon will be broadcast for free in Great Britain on the BBC, while ESPN has taken the coverage duty across not only the USA but also South America. Canadian fans can watch the action live on TSN and RDS. Fans from Australia will have to tune in to Nine Network Australia and Stan Sport.

via Imago Image Credits: Coco Gauff/Instagram

During the French Open, we saw TNT Sports put up some staggering numbers, claiming Carlos Alcaraz’s match against Jannik Sinner in the final drew 2.6 million viewers (making it the most watched French Open men’s final since 2021). Even on the women’s side, it claimed Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka’s match witnessed a jump of 94% from the previous year when it came to viewership. However, later on, it was revealed that it was only 1.5 million average viewers for the women’s final in the US (i.e., 0.4% of the U.S. population versus 4.7% of the French pop with 3.2 million viewers). What will be the numbers at Wimbledon? Time will tell. But Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are surely having a lot of fun right now at Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff & Aryna Sabalenka bury the hatchet ahead of Wimbledon

After the high-octane clash at Roland Garros, there was a bit of controversy surrounding Aryna Sabalenka’s post-match reactions. But as of now, it looks like a matter settled with peace! Reason? Following their tense battle, both Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka were spotted dancing together in a TikTok video at Wimbledon. Then, later on, Tennis Channel shared a video clip on their X handle where this duo was spotted having a fun conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aryna Sabalenka asked her, “I wonder what you want us to chat about? Okay, are we still friends?” In reply, the American said, “Yeah, we are good.” Hearing this, Sabalenka concluded the conversation by saying, “So you see, it’s all good, guys, chill out.” A bit of calm before the storm hits yet again?

Maybe! But who between these two has the edge at Wimbledon this year? Previously, we’ve seen American legend, Andy Roddick, picking Aryna Sabalenka as a “clear-cut favorite” at this tournament. Then, recently, the nine-time Wimbledon champion, Martina Navratilova, also kept Coco Gauff as the “second favorite” at Wimbledon (after Aryna Sabalenka). And if we take a look at Coco Gauff’s tough draw at this event, she has no chance of facing Sabalenka before the final. Who, according to you, has a better chance of lifting the title this year?