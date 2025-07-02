Wimbledon Umpire Makes A Call ‘Never Seen Before’ While Frances Tiafoe Goes Unnoticed For Behaviour

Wimbledon has always been about order. White clothes, green grass, and good manners are the unwritten rules. But sometimes, emotions boil over, and this time, things got messier than usual. In an unexpected twist, chair umpire intervention took center stage during British wildcard Jack Pinnington Jones’ first-round match. But later, American tennis star Frances Tiafoe went unnoticed for the same. Let’s unpack what happened!

The 22-year-old from Kingston was leading Tomas Etcheverry by two sets but found himself down a break in the third when he had enough. According to Express UK, he called out the Argentine’s slow pace during changeovers, saying, “It’s every time now. Once or twice, fine, but the whole match.” That was all the official needed to hear. The umpire turned to Etcheverry and said, “When I call time, you need to do a better job being on time. It’s getting a bit too much. When I call time, you need to get up and go. Don’t wait another minute.”

Even the commentators were surprised. Arvind Palmer noted, he’d “never really seen someone called on that before.” Etcheverry, after the warning, became more prompt with his movements during the changeovers. Despite the tension, the match didn’t drag on much longer. Pinnington Jones managed to steady himself and closed it out in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That wasn’t the only match that saw tempers flare. Frances Tiafoe also ended up on the wrong side of Wimbledon etiquette during his battle with Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Tiafoe started strong, taking the first set. But from there, the match unraveled. Norrie claimed the next three sets 6‑4, 6‑3, 7‑5 as Tiafoe’s frustrations started to show.

AD

Late in the third set, the American was accused of trying to break Norrie’s momentum by stalling between points. Though the chair umpire didn’t intervene, fans weren’t thrilled with it.

via Imago Day Three: The Championships – Wimbledon 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 2: Frances Tiafoe of United States looks on against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain not pictured during the Gentlemen s Singles second round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2025 in London, England. ***Local Caption*** Frances Tiafoe London All England Lawn Tennis and Croq England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776301252

This isn’t new territory for Tiafoe. Back in 2024 at the Shanghai Masters, he had a similar run-in with the rules. After being penalized for time-wasting, he exploded at the chair umpire. That outburst led to a $120,000 fine after Tiafoe repeatedly swore at the official during the heated exchange.

These moments aren’t isolated either. Even the more composed players have found themselves in similar situations, including five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. In her Australian Open semi-final clash with Madison Keys, the Pole found herself under scrutiny. After taking a bathroom break before the third set, she returned to the court late. Keys was already on the baseline, bouncing the ball and ready to serve, while Swiatek had just stood up from her chair.

What followed added to the frustration. Swiatek then took extra time to rehearse shadow forehands and backhands with her back turned to Keys, who waited with visible confusion. The moment sparked debate among fans, some calling it “dirty tactics,” though the umpire didn’t penalize her.

But perhaps the most infamous name in this time-delay club is Stefanos Tsitsipas. His bathroom breaks have become so frequent that they’ve earned their own reputation on the tour. During the 2021 US Open, Andy Murray didn’t hold back. After losing to Tsitsipas in the first round, he said, “I lost all respect for him,” following a suspiciously long break that shifted the match’s momentum. The Greek tennis star has faced similar accusations multiple times, but the rulebook still gives players some wiggle room.

While players continue to test the boundaries, even the chair umpires can find themselves in awkward spots. That’s exactly what happened during Taylor Fritz’s recent five-set battle at Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taylor Fritz called out Wimbledon’s rule

Taylor Fritz was clawing his way back against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after losing the first two sets 6-7, 6-7. With the score leveled at two sets each and the fifth set looming, Fritz had all the momentum on his side.

But just then, the chair umpire stepped in and said the match would be suspended. The reason? The 11 pm curfew. Even though 40 minutes were still left before the cutoff, the call had been made. The chair umpire had asked both players if they wanted to continue, and the French tennis player had decided he wanted to rest after losing the fourth set to come back rejuvenated. Meanwhile, naturally, with all the momentum on his side, Fritz wanted to continue. This led to a squirmish with the umpire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He just wanted me to agree with him,” the 28-year-old said. “I said, ‘I don’t know why you keep asking me because I want to play. Stop asking me because you already said we’re not playing.”

The match was paused for the night. When play resumed the next day, Fritz came back and wrapped up the fifth set 6-4 to complete the comeback. Wimbledon may live on tradition, but even tradition can bend under pressure. When time ticks louder than the tennis, the drama writes itself. Don’t miss a moment—get minute-by-minute coverage of the Championships on EssentiallySports.