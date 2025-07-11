Who Is The Umpire Officiating Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon Semi-Final? Everything You Need to Know About Marijana Veljovic

3 more days of 2025 Wimbledon, and with some of the biggest matches coming up, Wimbledon has decided to bring in the big guns. There’s Carlos Alcaraz, the defending Champion, playing Number 5 seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-final, and to officiate the match, we have Marijana Veljovic at the seat. The 36-year-old Serbian is one of the most prominent Chair Umpires on the circuit and the most famous female official right now.

She has officiated some of the biggest games in the Grand Slams, including the 2018 Australian Open women’s singles Final and the 2019 Wimbledon’s Women’s singles Final. Most recently, she oversaw the 2025 French Open Final and the mammoth battle between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. Having got her Gold Badge for umpiring in 2015, Marijana Veljovic has officiated men’s games too, and with lawful authority.

She has shied away from dishing out penalties for violations and infringements, including having a real verbal joust with Jannik Sinner in the R16 match of Wimbledon in 2023. 2 of the best players on the circuit, supplemented by one of the most capable officials, we are being spoiled by Wimbledon, aren’t we? Let’s see who prevails in the end!

The story is developing…