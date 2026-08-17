August 18th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Tuesday, August 18, is not giving the WNBA a free run at the spotlight. A major matchup is on deck, but MLB has its own heavyweight battle airing around the same time. Then comes the Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs and White Sox turn Chicago into a divided city for one night. With bragging rights and late-season pressure involved, ignoring this one would be tough.

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And the Crosstown Classic is not MLB’s only game with a story behind it. The Braves and Twins meet with a wild piece of history attached. Both finished dead last in their divisions in 1990, then flipped the script a year later by winning their leagues and meeting in the World Series.

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Since then, both franchises have added plenty more history, and Tuesday could bring another chapter. But with several big games fighting for attention, here’s where and when to watch them.

MLB

Even on a weekday, MLB is giving fans plenty to watch. Here’s the full broadcast breakdown so you can plan the night.

6:30 PM ET: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays or St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays or St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds 6:40 PM ET: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies 7:05 PM ET: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 PM ET: Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox; San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox; San Diego Padres at New York Mets 7:40 PM ET: Athletics at Kansas City Royals; Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins

Athletics at Kansas City Royals; Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins 8:00 PM ET: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 8:40 PM ET: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

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Now, with the MLB slate creating a potential conflict for viewers, let’s take a look at the WNBA broadcast schedule for the same day.

WNBA

The WNBA has plenty on tap too. The Sparks face the Sun at TD Garden in Boston at 7:00 PM ET, with the game available on League Pass and local broadcasts. Connecticut won their only meeting of the season so far. Meanwhile, the Fever visit the Toronto Tempo at Scotiabank Arena in a matchup that could turn into another shootout after Indiana topped 100 points the last time these teams met. That game will air on ESPN and local channels.

And in the middle of all that action, don’t forget about the New York Liberty vs. the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream vs. the Las Vegas Aces. Both games are scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. However, the Liberty-Sky matchup will be available on League Pass and local broadcast channels, while the Dream-Aces showdown will air on ESPN.

Tennis

The ATP and WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open continues with early-round action, with matches available to watch on Tennis Channel and TC Plus starting at 11:00 AM ET.

Badminton

The BWF World Championships continue with Day 2 action, featuring first- and second-round matches across the tournament. Coverage will be available on BWF TV and Court Sports Streaming starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Football fans will still have to wait a little longer, as the action needs two more days before returning. Until then, you can check out the rivalries set to take center stage this Tuesday.