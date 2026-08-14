August 14th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

August 14 brings a packed sports calendar across football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. NFL preseason action continues, the WNBA features a marquee matchup, MLB rolls on with regular‑season drama, and the NWSL adds a special themed night in San Diego. Fans will have plenty to choose from.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Here’s the broadcast schedule for Friday, August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL

Thursday’s six‑game slate kicked off the preseason, featuring teams like the Packers, Steelers, 49ers, and Titans. Friday will bring three more games, all at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: A view of a Denver Broncos helmet and gloves on the field before a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512251555

First, the Denver Broncos will face the Atlanta Falcons, with local TV carrying the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Washington Commanders, also on local TV.

And the third matchup features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, with the game airing on NFL Network. So, Friday night will be a serious test of team loyalty.

WNBA

WNBA fans can tune in to a headline clash as Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings visit Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Beyond the star power, the scoring race adds intrigue. Bueckers is chasing Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark for the league’s scoring average lead.

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 28: Caitlin Clark 22 and Kelsey Mitchell 0 of the Indiana Fever interact during a game against the Golden State Valkyries on May 28, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA MAY 28 Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260528202

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ION.

MLB

MLB is also in the middle of its regular season, and Friday brings four games.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Apple TV+ as part of Friday Night Baseball.

Imago September 26, 2022, Cooperstown, New York. The emblem of the Chicago Cubs baseball club and a baseball. xkwx major league basebal, mlb, playoff, field, american league, baseball team logo, internet, game, concept, baseball, logo, american, kansas city, helmet, division, team, stadium, sport, illustration, pc display, teamwork, application, major league baseball, hall of fame, marketing, technology, team work, business, website, macro, human, national league, kansas city royals, browser, championship team, uniform, ball, world series

Next, the Miami Marlins will take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:10 p.m. ET, with coverage available on MLB.TV and regional sports networks.

At 7:10 p.m. ET, the San Diego Padres will face the Cleveland Guardians, with coverage on MLB.TV and local networks.

Finally, the Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET, again on MLB.TV and local networks.

Soccer

There will also be a special night in San Diego.

The San Diego Wave FC will host Denver Summit FC at Snapdragon Stadium for Hello Kitty Night. The match kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will stream on NWSL+.

That’s the Friday lineup.

NBA and NHL fans will need to wait for their regular seasons to return, but August 14 offers more than enough action. With NFL preseason battles, a WNBA scoring showdown, MLB pennant‑race intensity, and a special NWSL event, Friday is a true feast for sports fans.