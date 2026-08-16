August 16th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Sunday, there won’t be any NFL games. The main slate of Preseason Week 1 action wrapped up on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But that shouldn’t leave sports fans without options, as plenty of high-intensity action is scheduled for Sunday.

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One of the highlights is the WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky. It’s not just about the stars on both teams, but also about how this matchup began.

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Almost a week ago, the Chicago Sky opened their three-game West Coast trip against the Storm. Seattle entered that game riding an 11-game losing streak, so few expected Chicago to come away with a loss. However, Dominique Malonga and Natisha Hiedeman had other plans. Their combined effort was enough to keep the Sky at bay.

Malonga finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks, while Hiedeman added 18 points and nine assists. Things haven’t gone well for Chicago since then, as the Sky have committed 32 turnovers over their last two games. Naturally, DiJonai Carrington and her teammates won’t want a repeat of the previous result.

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Meanwhile, golf fans have reached the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. So, with plenty on the schedule, let’s check out the broadcasting details.

WNBA

The first game will feature the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm at 5 p.m. ET, with coverage available on WNBA League Pass and local regional networks.

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At the same time, the Indiana Fever will take on the Atlanta Dream, with the game airing on ESPN and Disney+. So, is a Caitlin Clark vs. Allisha Gray showdown on the cards?

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Imago August 10, 2026, Seattle, Washington, USA: Chicago Sky guard-forward DIJONAI CARRINGTON 7 attempts a lay-up in the first quarter of the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA match between the Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Seattle USA – ZUMAd218 20260810_zsp_d218_031 Copyright: xRichardxDizonx

A few more hours will reveal the answer. And don’t overlook Aliyah Boston’s presence in the matchup either.

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Then, at 7:00 pm ET, the Portland Fire will face the Phoenix Mercury. An update says Kelsey Plum will miss the game because of calf tightness. Could that give the Fire an advantage? We’ll find out on the court.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the golf schedule.

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Golf

Scottie Scheffler enters the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a clear advantage after holding the 54-hole lead. On Sunday, he will have a chance to secure his second win of the season.

As for the broadcast, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide coverage from 7:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Golf Channel will air the early television window from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET, before final-round coverage shifts to CBS and Paramount+ from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

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Imago SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Scottie Scheffler USA walks from the 1st tee during the Heros Classic at the 154th Open Championship at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport on July 14, 2026 in Merseyside, England The 154th British Open Championship

Meanwhile, the USGA U.S. Amateur Championship final match will have opening coverage from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN. The main championship window will run from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

The final-round coverage of the PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic will also be available on Golf Channel from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET.

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Basketball & Auto Racing

There are no Sunday Big3 Basketball playoff games scheduled for Week 9.

For racing fans, the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 will begin at 7:30 PM ET on USA Network.

Soccer

For soccer fans, Sunday could be a great day to watch some familiar rivalries. Arsenal and Manchester City will face off in the Community Shield, with ESPN carrying the game at 9:55 AM ET.

Imago Bilder des Tages – SPORT Arsenal v Manchester City – Carabao Cup Final – Wembley Stadium Manchester City s Vincent Kompany celebrates with the trophy alongside team-mates after Manchester City win the Carabao Cup Final EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxDavyx 35227007

After that, attention will turn to West Ham United vs. Burnley in the EFL Championship. The game will air on CBS Sports Network at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.

If you prefer American soccer, don’t miss Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

And that’s not all. PBR will also be in action Sunday, with the Team Series Day 3 airing on The CW Network at 2:00 PM ET. So, even without an NFL game, Sunday has more than enough action to keep sports fans busy.