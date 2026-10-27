October 28th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Wednesday the 28th is a full day of championship football, conference rivalries and prime time action across North America and beyond. MLB has the spotlight in the Fall Classic and the NBA and NHL are both in action with a full day of pro action. From the second round of tournaments on the global tennis circuit to the high octane of SEC women’s volleyball. The late night tee times across Asia and the Pacific, there’s a constant stream of elite level sporting competition for the committed sports fan. This is the complete guide to all the major televised events on the 28th of October with the exact start times, broadcast locations and all the key details.

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Baseball

MLB has the national prime time audience with Game 5 of the 2026 World Series between Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 8:00pm ET from Tropicana Field in St. Pete, FL. It’s a crucial game, and could be the one that decides it. All the action will be on FOX with live streaming available via the Fox Sports App. Besides, it will also be on the major live TV platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

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Basketball

Hardwood competition sees both the professional regular season and collegiate exhibition games throughout the night. The NCAA schedule kicks off at 6.00pm ET with a men’s college basketball exhibition on the SEC Network. The NBA takes over the national broadcast shortly thereafter with a major ESPN doubleheader. The first game is the 76ers vs the Pacers at 7:10pm ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That’s followed immediately at 9:35pm ET by the Thunder vs the Mavericks in the Western Conference at the American Airlines Center. Both NBA games are on ESPN and available to stream via the ESPN App.

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Tennis

Tennis really gets going on Wednesday with the second rounds kicking off at four of the major ATP and WTA events in Europe and Asia. On the men’s side the ATP 500 Erste Bank Open in Vienna (Austria) and the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors in Basel (Switzerland) are both featuring the top seeds in the second rounds. It is a vital indoor hard court race for ranking points in the run up to the year end championships.

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The WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo (Japan) is in the second round with the top players in the field in round of 16 action. The WTA 250 Guangzhou Open in China is also in the main draw. In the US the Tennis Channel, Tennis Channel App, Tennis TV and WTA TV will all be live with court coverage. Match replays and analysis from the early morning through into the afternoon.

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Hockey

The NHL is on the air at 7:30 pm ET with some very heated divisional rivalry action. The Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a crucial early season Metropolitan Division points battle at Capital One Arena. It’ll be live on TNT and truTV nationally and live on Max via digital stream.

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College Football

Midweek college football sees C-USA action on the national prime time stage with two tough conference matchups. The evening action kicks off at 7:00 pm ET on the CBS Sports Network as the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders take on the Kennesaw State Owls at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, TN. The second game gets under way at 8.00 p.m. ET on ESPN2 as the New Mexico State Aggies host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM (also available to watch via the ESPN App).

Golf

An extensive tournament golf schedule covering collegiate match play in the US and the major international championships in Malaysia and New Zealand. Domestic action kicks off at 3:00pm ET on Golf Channel. The third round of the 2026 East Lake Cup (NCAA men’s and women’s) at the historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will be underway.

International play gets underway at 9:30pm ET on Golf Channel. The LPGA Tour starts the first round of the Maybank Championship on the West Course at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club in Malaysia. The overnight session wraps up at 3:00am ET (Thursday morning) on ESPN2. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship gets under way in the first round at Te Arai Links in Tomarata, New Zealand. An invitation to the Masters is on the line.

College Volleyball

Southeastern Conference women’s volleyball is the prime time collegiate sport at 8:00pm ET. The Texas Longhorns take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin. It’s going to be some serious net play and some fantastic volleyball rallying. The full match will be broadcasted on the SEC Network and available live via the ESPN App.

October 28th is a day of non-stop high-stakes sport for the sports fan. It kicks off with the early morning international tennis action. It runs through to the late night West Coast action with the big games on the West Coast and international tee times. There is a potential for World Series history on the line, key conference games on collegiate circuit and big names in the NBA all in the day’s schedule. Ensure to have complete access to the day’s premier sporting events.