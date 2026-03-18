How is 2026 World Baseball Classic prize money Distributed? Winning Team Bonus & Tax Cuts Explained

Big money is on the line at the 2026 World Baseball Classic game in USA vs Venezuela, not just the trophy. Teams earn cash at every stage, from participation to winning the final. The champion gets a big bonus, while players also face tax cuts on their share of prize money. Let’s dig in deeper and know everything about it.

How will the 2026 WBC prize money be given to teams and players? Will there be extra bonuses added to it? Everything to know

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The 2026 World Baseball Classic is not just about winning, but also about big money. All teams want to prove they are the best, and they can also earn a lot of cash. This year, a total of $37.5 million is being given out, which is much more than before.

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Every team gets money from the start. All 20 teams receive $750,000 just for playing in the tournament. In the group stage, the teams that finish first also get an extra $750,000. This means teams can earn more money even in the early rounds.

As teams keep winning, they earn more money at each stage. If a team reaches the quarterfinals, it gets $1 million. If it reaches the semifinals, it gets $1.25 million more. The two teams that reach the final also get another $1.25 million.

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The team that wins gets the most money. If a team wins every game, it can earn up to $7.5 million. Even if it loses a game but still wins the final, it gets a $2.5 million bonus.

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The prize money is shared in a simple way. Half of the money goes to the country’s baseball federation. The other half is shared by the players, coaches, and team manager. This helps both the team and the organization.

This year, the prize money is much higher than in 2023. Teams now get $750,000 for playing, instead of $300,000 before. Quarterfinal teams now get $1 million instead of $400,000. Semifinal and final rewards increased to $1.25 million from $500,000. The winner’s bonus also increased from $1 million to $2.5 million

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Will tax be deducted from the prize money? Know the answer

Prize money from tournaments is treated like normal income. That means when players or teams get money from events like the World Baseball Classic, the government sees it as earnings, so it can be taxed. Only some special rewards are tax-free. If a player gets money directly from the government as an award or honor, it may not be taxed.

But money from sports events, federations, or private organizations is not tax-free. So, prize money from tournaments like the WBC is usually taxable.