October 24th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Saturday there is a comprehensive sports marathon. It includes the semifinals of global tennis, championship combat cards, the MLB postseason, collegiate football rivalries, professional hockey and more. In all sports, the athletes and the teams are competing for important league points, major prizes, and some postseason drama. People will be able to follow each and every important matchup, race, and tournament round that is scheduled during the day. The following is a complete viewing guide by sport, including the start times, the event pairings, and the broadcast locations for Saturday, October 24th.

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Tennis

On Saturday the tennis schedule features tour events from both the WTA and the ATP. High-stakes semifinal matches will take place in Asia and Europe. In China, the Ningbo Open, a WTA 500 event, reaches its penultimate day, the Women’s Singles Semifinals begins at 3:00 a.m. ET. In Japan, the Kinoshita Group Japan Open in Osaka is hosting both the Women’s Singles Semifinals and the Doubles Final, with live matches beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET (on Friday night, carrying into Saturday morning). In Europe, indoor ATP tour events go on as part of the Wrexham Open.

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The live match broadcasts available on the Tennis Channel and the Tennis TV digital platform. Viewers will be able to see full tournament coverage, replays, and court feeds by logging into the Tennis Channel App or by streaming directly through Tennis TV.

College Football

The college football schedule on Saturday includes top conference rivalries, games involving teams in the Top 25, and important contests for postseason qualification. All of this will be broadcasted live on national television. The games starting at noon feature several major matchups. Indiana plays Michigan at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX, and Texas Tech travels to Cincinnati to play at Nippert Stadium at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

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In the afternoon slot, Oregon faces Illinois at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX, while UCLA hosts Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The 3:30 p.m. ET slot also has BYU playing UCF and Iowa playing Minnesota on regional and digital networks. During prime time, the most important games include – Clemson hosting Virginia Tech at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. And Colorado will play Oklahoma State at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fans can watch all the games via the FOX Sports App, the ESPN App, and Paramount+.

Baseball

On Saturday evening the postseason games in Major League Baseball take center stage as the World Series becomes more intense. FOX will show the World Series match nationwide, starting pregame coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET. The first pitch is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the broadcast live using the FOX Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. Spanish-language coverage is also available on FOX Deportes at the same time, and MLB.TV subscribers can obtain full postgame analysis and highlights.

Basketball

The NBA will have an eight-game schedule, with an evening double header on NBA TV. The games begin in the afternoon when the Miami Heat go to the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center at 3:00 p.m. ET. Then the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena at 4:30 p.m. ET. There will be three games at the 5:00 p.m. slot. The Houston Rockets travel to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The late evening portion of the schedule ends with the New Orleans Pelicans visiting the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena at 6:00 p.m.

National broadcast coverage gets under way at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV when the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. At 10:00 p.m. ET, Golden State Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Regional broadcasts are available on the regional sports networks and through NBA League Pass on streaming.

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 24: Gabby Williams 1 of the Golden State Valkyries controls the ball against Rhyne Howard 10 of the Atlanta Dream during a game on June 24, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA JUN 24 Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260624061

WNBA will feature championship stakes as Game 4 of the 2026 Finals takes place on Saturday. The Golden State Valkyries are travelling east to play against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The game is set to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC while also being available to watch live on Peacock.

Combat Sports

On Saturday, fans of combat sports will get a top-tier pay-per-view event as the Octagon arrives at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for UFC 333. The event includes two world title fights. The main event begins with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against the undefeated Movsar Evloev. Meanwhile, the bantamweight trilogy championship match is scheduled between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. Since the event is taking place in an international location, the early preliminary fights start at 10:00 a.m. ET, then there are preliminary bouts at 12:00 p.m. ET and the five-fight main card at 2:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, viewers can watch the whole fight card live only through Paramount+ and the UFC Fight Pass service.

Hockey

The NHL begins the Saturday schedule with a complete set of games involving teams from different conferences and divisions, the matches starting in the early afternoon. The Anaheim Ducks travel to Philadelphia for a game that gets under way at 1:00 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted nationally on the NHL Network. In the afternoon the coverage goes on with the Los Angeles Kings playing the New Jersey Devils at 3:30 p.m. ET on the local regional sports networks and on ESPN+. During prime time the schedule includes rivalries between Canadian teams and other major matchups. The Toronto Maple Leafs play Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network and Sportsnet. The Detroit Red Wings taking on the Calgary Flames at 10:00 p.m. ET.

All games that are shown in regional areas or for viewers outside of the local market are available live through ESPN+ and the NHL App.

Soccer

Soccer enthusiasts have a wide variety of games available to them, including matches from domestic leagues and the top divisions in Europe. In England, the Premier League begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Manchester City playing Aston Villa on USA Network and Peacock. Then Chelsea taking on Tottenham Hotspur at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBCSN, and Telemundo.

In MLS, the New York Red Bulls will host Inter Miami at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). Atlanta United plays Chicago Fire at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Portland Timbers play Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the games via MLS Pass through Apple TV. Domestic fans can also watch the NWSL match between Denver Summit and Racing Louisville FC at 3:30 p.m. ET on ION and Tubi.

Imago MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 05: Inter Miami CF offense Leo Messi 10 scores a goal in the first half for a 1-1 score during the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Athletico de San Luis on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at Nu Stadium in Miami, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire SOCCER: AUG 05 Leagues Cup Miami vs Atletico de San Luis EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260805003

Golf

On Saturday, the professional golf circuit will show the third round of its events on both the LPGA and the Ladies European Tour. As part of its visit to Asia, the LPGA Tour is playing out the penultimate round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. The broadcast is available from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. ET on Golf Channel and Peacock. Earlier in the day, the Ladies European Tour will hold Moving Day at the Hero Women’s Indian Open. International viewers can watch it on the Ladies European Tour’s YouTube channel and on the local sports networks from 3:30 a.m. ET.

Horse Racing

The autumn stakes meetings in thoroughbred racing take centre stage with top jump and flat races taking place throughout North America and Europe. In the United States, Keeneland and Santa Anita Park will host graded stakes meetings beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. It acts as an important final preparation race for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup World Championships. All live races, track cameras and the post-race reviews can be viewed on FanDuel TV, the NYRA Bets App and TwinSpires.

Motorsports

On Saturday, motorsport enthusiasts can expect high-octane action with both Formula 1 practice and qualifying sessions and stock car racing. At 12.30 p.m. ET ESPN2 will show Free Practice 3 for the Formula 1 drivers, after which the crucial Qualifying session will take place at 4.00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The NASCAR Cup Series and the support series will begin at 2.30 p.m. ET on the USA Network. All the sessions from the tracks can be watched through the ESPN App, F1 TV Pro, and the NBC Sports App.

On Saturday, almost every aspect of the sporting world offers fans continuous entertainment from sunrise until past midnight. Besides the NFL, which usually keeps its Sunday highlight period, other events bring non-stop excitement all through October 24. Make sure to check your local carrier’s schedule, prepare your streaming selections, and enjoy one of the most exciting sports events of the fall season.