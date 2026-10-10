October 11th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Fans of sports all around the world will have a busy Sunday schedule on October 11, 2026, as the day features championship contests and important postseason matches. October is always the highlight of the sports calendar, since the professional leagues compete in a hurried struggle to secure playoff spots while international tours decide the fall champions.

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The baseball games begin the first episode of the League Championship Series. The rivalries in the NFL will become more intense, and in tennis, major tournaments in Asia will come to an end. Meanwhile, top-level soccer entities light up the pitches in Europe, fast-paced racing takes center stage on two continents. Professional golf awards its international autumn champion, and both the men’s and women’s basketball leagues continue to increase. Fans have all the major viewing choices available and can enjoy uninterrupted viewing.

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Baseball

Championship week in Major League Baseball begins with Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The teams still in contention for the pennant compete for a spot in the World Series. First pitch is at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game forms the highlight of the primetime lineup. FOX and FS1 will show the complete live television coverage along with Spanish-language commentary on Fox Deportes.

Cable subscribers in the relevant market can watch each inning by using the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Since the bullpens have been rested and the starting rotations have been adjusted, this opener has great significance for the teams who want to take an early series lead under the postseason conditions.

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NFL

The NFL will start its Sunday schedule with a wide range of games in Week 6, covering both the afternoon and primetime slots. Regional broadcasts begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and are shared between CBS and FOX. The programs highlight important divisional matches such as those involving the early leading teams in each conference. The later afternoon games begin in the second slot at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and at 4:25 p.m. ET on CB. The football marathon of the day concludes with Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Live streaming is also available to digital viewers through Peacock.

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Basketball

On October 11th, basketball fans will have a busy day with both the WNBA postseason and the NBA preseason taking place. In the WNBA, the playoff games remain important as the teams who are competing to win the title strive to earn their places in the final championship round. The live national broadcasts are shown on ESPN and ESPN2 during the late afternoon and early evening.

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At the same time, the NBA preseason is continuing to evaluate the rosters and young players through a wide-ranging Sunday exhibition schedule. The preseason games begin in the afternoon on NBA TV. It is followed by highlighted evening matches that are broadcast nationally at 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Since the games are not available in a particular market, NBA League Pass will live-stream them.

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Motorsports

On Sunday there will be an exciting double bill featuring both Formula 1 and NASCAR. The Formula 1 event will be the highlight in the early part of the day. The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will take place on the tough streets of the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The race will get under way at 8:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live only on Apple TV.

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Later in the afternoon, stock car racing will take place on domestic tracks as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs advance to the Round of 8. The green flag will be flown at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will be live on the USA Network and also available for streaming on the NBC Sports digital platforms.

Tennis

Tennis provides a continuous program of top-level competition worldwide as the ATP and WTA tours conclude their important hard-court events. The final stages of the Rolex Shanghai Masters and the WTA China Open will take place in the main arena. It will go on from the late hours of the night through to early in the morning, between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. ET. The broadcast is available directly on the Tennis Channel and the WTA TV streaming service. Later in the day, competition on the European circuit goes on as the Hamburg Ladies & Gents Cup ends its main draw. Live broadcasts of the early-round matches from other European tournaments will be available throughout on the Tennis Channel.

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Soccer

On Sunday the international and domestic football leagues take center stage with major matches in Europe and ongoing drama in Major League Soccer’s regular season. The Premier League is the main event of the European fixtures, featuring an exciting match in which Liverpool plays at home against Manchester City at Anfield. The game will start at 11:30 a.m. ET and broadcast live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

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At the same time, MLS is in the crucial final phase of its regular season with the outcome of Decision Day affecting the seeding. Live streams of MLS matches are available to international viewers via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Some of the key games will be covered on FOX and FS1.

Golf

The Baycurrent Classic will conclude its championship Sunday with the final round at the Yokohama Country Club in Japan. Golf fans can watch the event until early in the morning, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET and running until 3:00 a.m. ET. The leading players compete for positions in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and for full tour exemptions. The live television broadcast will be shown across the country on Golf Channel. Whereas authenticated streaming can be accessed through the NBC Sports app and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

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Hockey

The regular season of the National Hockey League keeps the ice heated by having weekend matches that take place across North America. The day will start with inter-conference games in the afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. These are broadcast on the NHL Network. Later, an evening match at 7:00 p.m. ET featuring the original-six rivals will stream on the NHL Network. Games that are not broadcast locally and regional games are available on ESPN+ and the NHL Power Play package.

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From the international tennis finals through Formula 1 races on the streets, and all the way to the late-night conclusion of the postseason in baseball and the primetime NFL games, October 11 will have top-level athletic competition. Sport fans in all time zones have continuous selection of major matches at their disposal.

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It will be a day full of high-pressure tournament stages, and exciting playoff contests to enjoy. Since broadcast channels, cable networks, and streaming services have coordinated their coverage, sports fans have no break during today. Make sure you have your television remotes close at hand, your streaming logins in advance.Get ready for one of the most thorough sports viewing days of the whole autumn season.