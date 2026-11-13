November 14th Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Event

Saturday, November 14, has a full slate of live sports lined up. Early international soccer games run through late-night championship fights and West Coast hockey in the US. Besides, key Week 11 college football games are scheduled on Saturday, which will be decisive in the playoff race. The NHL schedule is 14 games, with the international game in Helsinki being the highlight. Fourteen NHL games, two UFC titles, and a college football playoff decider — Saturday is packed.

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College Football

Week 11 of the 2026 college football season is in full swing on Saturday with a host of major conference games. The action kicks off at noon ET with Duke traveling to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on ABC. Wake Forest is heading to SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on ESPN. At the same time, Northwestern is up against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on FOX.

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Wisconsin is at Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park on FS1. Syracuse goes to NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on the ACC Network. Auburn plays Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on ESPN2, and Cincinnati vs. Iowa State on TNT and TruTV.

A little later, Georgia Tech battles Clemson at Memorial Stadium at 12:30 PM ET on The CW. Nebraska plays Rutgers at SHI Stadium at 12:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network, and Alabama vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville at 12:45 PM ET on the SEC Network.

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The afternoon slate has a few of the big-ranked games on it starting at 3:30 PM ET. No. 1 Georgia is against Missouri at Sanford Stadium on ABC. No. 3 ND is at Boston College vs. South Bend on NBC and Peacock.

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In the Big Ten, No. 15 USC plays No. 6 Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington at 3:30 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. No. 18 Oregon will fight Michigan at Autzen Stadium at 3:30 PM ET on FS1. At 3:30 PM ET, Baylor is up against BYU on FOX. Arizona State vs. UCF at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando on ESPN2. No. 9 Tennessee is at Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station on ESPN.

At 4:15 PM ET, Ole Miss plays Oklahoma on the SEC Network. Washington is at Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on the Big Ten Network.

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Imago LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 26: Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez 8 runs up field after the catch during a college football game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals on September 26, 2026 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, KY. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 26 Wake Forest at Louisville EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon092626087

Primetime action kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with Louisville traveling to North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on ESPN2. Minnesota is playing against Penn State on FS1, and Florida vs. Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington on ESPN. At 7:30 PM ET, No. 8 Texas goes up against No. 24 LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on ABC. No. 2 Utah is playing at Arizona on FOX, Purdue vs. Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on NBC, and Stanford taking on Virginia Tech on the ACC Network.

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Later in the evening, South Carolina vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville at 7:45 PM ET on the SEC Network. No. 10 Texas Tech against Oklahoma State at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. Finally, North Dakota State closes the night out against Hawai’i in Honolulu at 11:00 PM ET on The CW.

NHL

The NHL has a massive 14-game schedule on Saturday. It kicks off with an international showcase in Europe, as part of the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland. Puck drop is at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, Prime Video and ESPN+. In North America, afternoon action gets underway at 3:30 PM ET with the Winnipeg Jets against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago.

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Eight games are on the 7:00 PM ET slate. The Edmonton Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on the NHL Network, Sportsnet, and ESPN+. The Minnesota Wild travel to Boston to face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on NESN and ESPN+. The Colorado Avalanche play the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal on ALT2, KTVD and ESPN+. The Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on The Spot and ESPN+.

Also at 7:00 PM ET, the Ottawa Senators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sportsnet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. The New Jersey Devils play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on MNMT, MSG, and ESPN+.

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The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on NBCSN and ESPN+. Florida Panthers visit the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Later that evening, there is Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on MSG-B, Prime Video and ESPN+. The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center at 9:00 PM ET on Utah16, NBCSCA and ESPN+. Two West Coast games finish the night at 10:00 PM ET: the New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on MSGSN, KCOP-13, Prime Video and ESPN+. The Calgary Flames play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in LA on NHL Network, Sportsnet and ESPN+.

Basketball

Five NBA regular-season games are scheduled for Saturday night. The Denver Nuggets take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on GCSEN, Altitude and NBA League Pass. Dallas Mavericks are up against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on KFAA-TV and FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, and nationally on NBA League Pass. The 8:00 PM ET slot has three games.

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The Detroit Pistons visit the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on national broadcast via NBA TV. The Brooklyn Nets are also in action against the Memphis Grizzlies on YES, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and NBA League Pass.

The Chicago Bulls take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network North and NBA League Pass.

Tennis

Championship weekend is upon us on both the WTA and ATP tours on Saturday 14th November. The 2026 WTA Finals are at the semifinal stage in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California. Session 7 gets underway at 3.00 PM ET on Saturday with two singles semis and two doubles semis to decide the Sunday finals. US fans can watch the live coverage on the Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app.

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Imago Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 09 Nov 9, 2026 Mirra Andreeva reacts to winning match point against Elina Svitolina during day two of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261109_zma_c04_044.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree549649

The men’s side sees the ATP 250 Bybit Stockholm Open conclude with its championship final on Saturday at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. The singles and doubles title matches start at 7.00 AM ET on Saturday, with the finalists having been established in the semifinals on Friday. There’ll be live coverage in the US on Tennis Channel.

Figure Skating

The 2026–27 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating continues its 4th stop of the season on Saturday 14th November. Day 2 of Skate America will take place at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The afternoon session begins with the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance at 5:03 PM ET, followed immediately by the Women’s Short Program at 6:42 PM ET. Both events will be live on Peacock and NBCSN Extra.

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Medal events on the ice in Everett this evening start with the Men’s Free Skate at 9.25 PM ET and finish with the Pairs’ Free Skate at 11.34 PM ET. Both of the evening free skate medal events will be live on NBCSN and available to stream on Peacock for US viewers.

Golf

Three of the major pro tours are playing their third rounds on Saturday. Golf Channel has the linear TV coverage of all three. It kicks off in Dubai with the third round of the DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Golf Channel has coverage from 2.00 AM to 8.00 AM ET with the top 50 in the Race to Dubai in play for the season-ending title.

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Afternoon PGA Tour action from the 2026 Austin Championship at the Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas, streams early on ESPN+ (7.45 AM ET for featured groups) before moving to Golf Channel for the live third-round broadcast from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM ET.

The LPGA Tour’s The ANNIKA at Pelican is also playing its third round at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, on Golf Channel and the LPGA digital platforms from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM ET. The PGA Tour Champions finish the golf day with the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, on Golf Channel from 5.00 PM to 7.00 PM ET.

Soccer

The 2026 NWSL Playoffs begin the semi-finals stage at 12.00 PM ET. The No. 3 seed Washington Spirit host the No. 7 seed Utah Royals FC at Audi Field in Washington, with a spot in the NWSL Championship on the line. Live broadcast coverage kicks off at 12.00 PM ET on CBS and is available on Paramount+.

Combat Sports

Combat sports fans are in for a treat in New York as UFC 334 comes to Madison Square Garden on 14th November. The card is headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between champion Ciryl Gane and undefeated challenger Josh Hokit. The co-main event features UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison taking on former two-division champ Amanda Nunes. The main card also features middleweights Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui, welterweights Uros Medic vs Kevin Holland, and flyweights Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule. Early prelims kick off at 5:00 PM ET on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+, with the televised prelims following at 7:00 PM ET on Paramount+. The five-fight UFC 334 main card starts at 9:00 PM ET and is live in the US on Paramount+.

Motorsports

Saturday’s motorsport action is centered on off-road endurance racing as the 59th BFGoodrich Tires SCORE Baja 1000 begins at the Baja California peninsula in Mexico. Start line ceremonies and early stage departures take place in San Jose del Cabo. There’s live race tracking, live telemetry, and live stage streaming available via SCORE International digital channels and on YouTube.

At Daytona International Speedway, Florida, the 12th HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour vintage and historic sports cars go head-to-head in the 24 Hour race. Saturday’s race will be streamed live on Historic Sportscar Racing’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

From the noon kickoffs on the college gridirons and the tennis semifinals in the California desert, the 14th of November has all action across the board in the major sports. There’s a whole host of games going on simultaneously across the networks, on cable and on the various streaming platforms, so if you’re going to be watching, you need to check the start times early to make sure you don’t miss a single one.