November 3rd Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

The Champions League takes over Tuesday afternoon, but the sporting action starts much earlier. Tennis fans have a full day of ATP and WTA matches to follow, while an 11-game NHL slate, the opening College Football Playoff rankings, and a night of boxing in Nashville round out the schedule. Here’s when and where to catch the action.

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Basketball

College Basketball ignites the hardwood on Tuesday evening with a marquee opening-week schedule featuring several top-ranked programs. Action tips off early at 6:00 PM ET as Tennessee hosts Wofford live on the SEC Network.



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The coverage continues at 7:30 PM ET on the ACC Network when Virginia welcomes Drexel. The prime-time television window wraps up at 8:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network as Iowa hosts Lipscomb.

Imago October 28, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Austin Reaves 15 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday October 28, 2026 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Clippers lose to Lakers, 87-103. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20261028_zaa_p124_039 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Tennis

Professional tennis enters one of its most pivotal weeks of the fall season, split between ATP Masters action in Europe and the WTA Tour in Asia. At the Rolex Paris Masters, the men’s singles first and second rounds unfold on the indoor hard courts of the Accor Arena. Coverage begins at 5:00 AM ET across the Tennis Channel and TC Plus, carrying play throughout the morning and afternoon. High-profile matches on Court Central include Novak Djokovic facing Valentin Vacherot, Andrey Rublev squaring off against Argentina’s Tomás Martín Etcheverry, and Taylor Fritz taking on France’s Benjamin Bonzi. Fans can also catch an electric clash between Tommy Paul and Holger Rune, Brandon Nakashima meeting Matteo Berrettini, and Stefanos Tsitsipas locking horns with Learner Tien.

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Over on the women’s tour, the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open continues its Round of 32 main draw play at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium. U.S. viewers can follow the night and early morning action starting at 2:00 AM ET via the Tennis Channel and WTA TV. The singles slate features top-seeded Sorana Cîrstea taking on Maria Timofeeva, Leylah Fernandez meeting Sofia Kenin in a marquee Grand Slam finalist duel, and Paula Badosa clashing with Elena Pridankina.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday brings an 11-game NHL slate, with rivalry matchups and cross-conference battles spread across the evening. Eight games get underway at 7 p.m. ET, including the Minnesota Wild against the Philadelphia Flyers and the Winnipeg Jets’ visit to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Vegas Golden Knights also head to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins, while the Detroit Red Wings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Elsewhere, the Dallas Stars meet the Washington Capitals, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Utah Hockey Club faces the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the St. Louis Blues travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers.

The spotlight shifts to New Jersey at 7:30 p.m. ET, where Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Devils in a national broadcast available on ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. Two more games follow to close out the night. The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. ET, before the Anaheim Ducks face the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver at 9 p.m. ET.

College Football

Tuesday brings a two-game MACtion slate, with Ohio and Buffalo both hitting the road for midweek conference matchups. The action begins at 7 p.m. ET as the Ohio Bobcats visit the Akron Zips at InfoCision Stadium–Summa Field. The game airs on ESPN2, with streaming available through the ESPN app for authenticated viewers.

The night continues at 8 p.m. ET when Buffalo travels to Oxford, Ohio, to face the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The matchup airs on ESPN, giving the RedHawks a chance to defend their home field against the Bulls.

Beyond the games, Tuesday also marks the first major checkpoint in the College Football Playoff race. The selection committee will unveil its initial Top 25 rankings from 7 to 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, offering the first official look at how the contenders stack up.

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Soccer

Champions League action returns Tuesday, November 3, with nine league-phase Matchday 4 games split across two kickoff windows in the US. Galatasaray face Stuttgart, and Shakhtar Donetsk take on Sporting CP at 12:45 p.m. ET, before seven more matches get underway at 3 p.m. ET.

The later window brings some of the day’s biggest matchups. Atlético Madrid host Bayern Munich, Barcelona take on Aston Villa, and Manchester United face Roma. Paris Saint-Germain visit Villarreal, while Feyenoord meet Inter in another notable clash.

All nine matches are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. CBS Sports Network will televise Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille, while CBS Sports Golazo Network carries Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart and Feyenoord vs. Inter. Spanish-language coverage is available through selected TUDN channels and ViX. However, channel availability varies by fixture.

Boxing and Combat Sports

Country Box returns to Nashville on Tuesday, November 3, for its 45th edition, bringing professional boxing and live country music to Plaza Mariachi. The card features 61-year-old former world champion Oliver McCall making his fourth promotional appearance as he takes on Jeremiah Williams in a heavyweight clash.

In the main event, Craig Parker and Bradley Olmeda square off in an 8-round battle with both the WBC USA and NBA Americas cruiserweight titles on the line.

The event begins at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) and is scheduled to run until 11 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live on CountryBox247.com and the Country Box YouTube channel.

The night also features live music from country singer Kish Moody, continuing Country Box’s blend of boxing and entertainment.

With nine Champions League fixtures, 11 NHL games, and the first CFP rankings of the season, Tuesday has plenty riding on it across multiple sports. Add the tennis action in Paris and Hong Kong and Country Box 45 in Nashville, and the schedule has something to keep fans watching from the early hours through the night.