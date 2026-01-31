Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis, and Others Earning?

“At first, Teofimo rejected the offer, which I was told was $6 million.” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix said, according to an August 2025 report from Ready to Fight. But is that really the number Lopez agreed to face undefeated Shakur Stevenson for?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They will collide on Saturday, January 31, at Madison Square Garden atop the Ring VI. Stevenson is moving to 140 pounds specifically for the fight in a bid to become a four-division champion. Before the night kicks off, the estimated purse details for Lopez and Stevenson have flooded the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much is Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez making?

Although Shakur Stevenson hasn’t traditionally been one of boxing’s biggest ticket sellers, his run at lightweight has steadily elevated his earning power. For his bout with Josh Padley, he reportedly pocketed around $2.2 million. His most recent fight against William Zepeda brought an even bigger payday, estimated at roughly $7 million.

That upward trajectory has continued into the Teofimo Lopez matchup. Various reports suggest Stevenson is set to earn between $8 million and $10 million, factoring in guaranteed money, performance incentives, pay-per-view upside, and bonuses. It’s also a lucrative night for ‘The Takeover.’

With the total rumored purse for the event ranging from about $18 million to $25 million, his share could fall somewhere between $10 million and $15 million for defending his title against Stevenson. For context, Lopez earned around $10 million for his fight with Arnold Barboza Jr. and about $1.3 million for his bout with Jamaine Ortiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages July 14, 2019 – Newark, New Jersey, USA – SHAKUR STEVENSON celebrates after defeating ALBERTO GUEVARA in a featherweight NABO Title bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Boxing 2019 – Shakur Stevenson Defeats Alberto Guevara by 3rd Round KO – ZUMAp109 20190714_zaf_p109_012 Copyright: xJoelxPlummerx

In short, regardless of the outcome, both fighters are poised to leave the ring with life-changing paydays. But what about the other fighters on the card?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Purse details for Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington, and others

Keyshawn Davis reportedly earned around $500,000 in base purse and roughly $1.2 million in total compensation for his bout with Denys Berinchyk. With a move up to super lightweight to face Jamaine Ortiz, that figure is expected to rise. Current estimates suggest Davis could take home about $1.5 million overall, with Ortiz projected to earn a comparable payday.

Bruce Carrington is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Mateus Heita, a fight in which he reportedly pocketed $100,000, according to Sporty Salaries, while also capturing the interim featherweight title. His upcoming clash with Carlos Castro should bring a significant bump in earnings, with Carrington potentially making around $500,000 and Castro expected to earn in the region of $150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarrell Miller, meanwhile, reportedly collected about $450,000 for his draw with Andy Ruiz Jr. Factoring in his previous loss to Daniel Dubois, his next purse may dip slightly, with estimates placing it near $300,000. His opponent, Kingsley Ibeh, is likely to earn between $100,000 and $150,000. Purse details for the remaining fighters on the card have not been disclosed.

There’s clearly plenty of money to be made in the Ring VI card tonight. While not everyone is getting Stevenson and Lopez-level purses, it’s good enough to justify the biggest event of 2026 thus far. What do you think of their purses?