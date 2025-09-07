Manny Pacquiao’s Trainer Helps Dana White’s Fighter Impress Rampage Jackson Ahead of Netflix Fight

Ireland’s Callum Walsh has quickly carved out a reputation as a rising super welterweight prospect, bolstered by the support of Dana White, who has been a familiar presence at his fights. With White promoting TKO Boxing’s inaugural event—the blockbuster clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford—Walsh now steps into an even bigger spotlight, featuring on the undercard of one of the year’s most anticipated bouts.

His opponent? Equally exciting rising star in the super welterweight division, Fernando Vargas, will look to end Walsh’s momentum, handing the Irishman his first career loss at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, live on Netflix. With less than a week left in the fight, Walsh, who trains under the tutelage of Hall of Fame inductee Freddie Roach—best known for his work with Manny Pacquiao—at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, has shared an update from his training camp.

Rampage Jackson gives his seal of approval to Callum Walsh

Earlier today, Walsh hopped on Instagram, describing how things have been in his training camp. “Today was the last day of sparring,” he said in the video. “I’ve got some solid rounds with Elvis Rodriguez… Very fast and sharp. Good power. Very good sparring. I’ve had unbelievable sparring for this whole camp, between Elvis, Kevin Anton, and another undefeated prospect.” Despite his pristine record, Walsh has yet to face someone like Vargas, who is also on the rise.

However, Callum Walsh is the betting favorite in the fight, and he claims he is feeling ready for the challenge ahead. “I’m looking forward to genuinely going in there and showing my hard work, showing the dedication and the skills that I have to the world,” he added in the video. This quickly caught the eyes of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who reacted to Walsh’s update: “🔥🔥🔥,” giving Walsh his seal of approval.

Jackson, of course, is in the middle of severe scrutiny toward his son, who assaulted veteran wrestler Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, last month. Regardless, UFC’s Tabatha Ricci, a two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) champion, also chimed in to share her excitement, writing, “Almost time 🔥.” In the meantime, Walsh’s promoter, Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions, has claimed that Walsh vs. Vargas is exactly the sort of fight boxing needs.

Tom Loeffler claims it’s a dangerous fight for both

The pair is scheduled for a 10-round super welterweight fight, one that Loeffler thinks is a dangerous fight not just for his star boxer, but also for Vargas. “I think it doesn’t get any bigger than being the co-feature to Canelo-Crawford,” Loeffler told The Ring. “You have two young, undefeated, hungry, exciting boxers fighting each other. That’s what boxing needs.”

“Boxing needs these types of fights for the fans,” he added. Loeffler noted that both fighters could have chosen easier opponents to pad their records, but instead, “they’re both risking their undefeated records.” Both fighters’ styles promise an explosive start, with big punches expected from round one.

That said, everyone seems to be waiting for Callum Walsh to show what he’s got against a talented opponent like Fernando Vargas. Clearly, the UFC is backing the Irishman, but can Vargas create an upset?