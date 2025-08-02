Mike Tyson Sends Clear Message to Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace Before Iowa NASCAR Race

When heavyweight legend Mike Tyson speaks, people listen — and now, he has a message for NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Bubba Wallace. This unexpected twist comes ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, a 350-lap showdown on the 0.875-mile D-shaped oval at Iowa Speedway, set for August 3, 2025. When does the race start?

The 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, airing on USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry SCE for 23XI Racing — a team co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin — Wallace enters as a top contender, fresh off his Brickyard 400 win at Indianapolis on July 27. Regardless, the big question is: what exactly is ‘Iron’ Mike’s message?

Earlier today, the 59-year-old hopped on Instagram to share a clip, addressing the upcoming race. “It’s Mike Tyson wishing Bubba Wallace and the 23XI team the best of luck in Iowa,” Tyson said in the clip. Tyson expressed heightened excitement about the race because of his involvement with Jordan’s team. “I’m even more excited about it because my charity, the Tyson Foundation, and the Alltroo logo will be on Bubba’s car.”

If you didn’t know, ‘Mike Tyson Cares Foundation,’ also referred to as the ‘Mike Tyson Foundation,’ is a charitable organisation started by the former heavyweight champion in 2012. Its main mission is to “give kids a fighting chance” by supporting children from disadvantaged or broken homes through comprehensive services. Tyson has partnered with Alltroo, a fundraising platform, to raise money for his foundation.

Together, they launched a promotional campaign, a sweepstakes called ‘Rally with Mike Tyson,’ on June 26, which will end on October 24 this year. The campaign offers participants a chance to win a limited-edition Hennessey Super Venom Mustang, a pair of signed boxing gloves, and a meet and greet with Tyson. Regardless, in Tyson’s clip on Instagram, he further added, “So good luck, drive fast, and let’s win this thing.”

Mike Tyson might be working with Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team today, but did you know Tyson once nearly put hands on Jordan?

The birthday love triangle that almost ended with Mike Tyson beating up Michael Jordan

Back in 1988, a birthday dinner for NFL star Richard Dent nearly turned into a headline-making brawl between two of the biggest athletes in the world—Mike Tyson and Michael Jordan. Tension reportedly stemmed from a love triangle involving Tyson’s then-wife, Robin Givens, who was rumored to have dated Jordan before marrying Tyson.

According to Tyson’s former co-manager, Rory Holloway, things escalated quickly. “Mike stares across the table at Michael Jordan. He says, ‘Hey man, you think I’m stupid? I know you f—— with my b—-.’” Holloway added, “Jordan looks like he just seen a ghost.” While Tyson threatened to “bust Jordan’s a–,” others downplayed the moment.

“Michael Jordan is not going to get into an altercation with anyone,” said Chicago icon Mike Ditka. “When you drink, you get that mouth running sometimes.” Whether fact or fiction, it remains one of sports’ wildest almost fights.

Clearly, Mike Tyson and Michael Jordan have a history, but it appears they have kept that history aside to work together for Tyson’s charitable foundation. Are you excited about the race in Iowa? Would you participate in Tyson’s campaign with Alltroo?