Manny Pacquiao Finally Silences Critics With Michael Jordan’s 30 Year Old Iconic Two Words Before Comeback

Boxing’s only eight-division champion, Manny Pacquiao, is just over a month away from making his blockbuster return to the sport nearly four years after losing to Yordenis Ugas. It wasn’t even close. Not only did he lose due to a unanimous decision, but it would be his final bout before retirement. For his return, the Filipino boxing legend will lock horns with Mario Barrios for the latter’s WBC welterweight title. However, ahead of the fight, the 46-year-old has pulled a move right out of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s playbook.

You see, back in 1993, NBA legend Michael Jordan stepped away from basketball and entered retirement after three consecutive championships with the Chicago Bulls. He was driven by exhaustion and the tragic murder of his father, James. However, on March 18, 1995, the Six-Time NBA Champion stunned the world with a succinct two-word fax, “I’m back.”

He released this message to the world through his attorney, David B. Falk of Falk Associates Management Enterprises, 17 months after his retirement announcement. The fax was deliberately minimalist, highlighting the commanding presence the basketball icon possessed. ‘Pac-Man’ seems to have copied this approach for his return as well to silence naysayers.

In an Instagram post from Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), the promotion shared a picture of a fax containing Pacquiao’s statement, which read, “The following statement was released today by Manny Pacquiao, at the Premier Boxing Champions – Pacquiao vs Barrios fight announcement. In response to questions about his future career plans and fans all around the world watching July 19: ‘I’m back.’”

It’s worth noting that Jordan’s comeback game against the Indiana Pacers was a total hit, drawing record TV ratings even though his performance was rusty. In Pacquiao’s case, his ability to fight at the age of 46 is being questioned by fans and critics of the boxing match. Some have even raised concerns about his well-being, as he is about to fight Barrios, who is 16 years younger.

But the question is, can the Filipino legend really win the fight?

Terence Crawford predicts Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

After the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight became real, Terence Crawford was stunned by the announcement. Yet, he sees the fight, scheduled to unfold at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, as intriguing. “Mario Barrios is a great matchup for Manny Pacquiao,” Crawford told Sporting News Australia. Despite Pacquiao’s lack of professional fights in the last four years, Crawford doesn’t think it’s a mismatch.

However, he highlighted that it’s not a guaranteed win for the ‘Pac-Man’ either. “I think at this age, it’s a 50/50 fight for Manny Pacquiao,” he added. Crawford noted Barrios’ recent struggles, including a narrow decision over Fabian Maidana and a draw with Abel Ramos, but he’s hesitant to give Pacquiao the edge. Crawford, who will fight Canelo Alvarez on September 13th, continues to monitor the division he conquered in the past.

That said, it appears Manny Pacquiao is trying to build the same level of hype around his upcoming fight as Michael Jordan’s two-word fax did for his return. However, only time will tell how successful Pacquiao will be in creating the buzz. What are your thoughts on the matter?