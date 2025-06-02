Manny Pacquiao Shrugs Off LeBron James Without Hesitation in Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant GOAT Talk

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, knows a thing or two about greatness in the ring. But when it comes to the hardwood, who does he consider the greatest of all time in the NBA? Is it Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or the late Kobe Bryant? That’s the question the 46-year-old legend tackled during a recent interview with World Star.

Meanwhile, ‘Pac-Man’ is set to return to the ring on July 19, 2025, when he challenges current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will be the Filipino legend’s return to the squared circle nearly four years after losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Regardless, ‘Pac-Man’ didn’t really miss a beat while naming his NBA GOAT!

Manny Pacquiao was attending the Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora 2 press conference in Los Angeles when World Star reporter approached him. “ Of course. Michael Jordan, forever,” Pacquiao said when asked to choose between Jordan, James, and Kobe. While ‘Pac-Man’ has a clear favorite, others in the community might not exactly accept his choice.

Jordan is widely considered the GOAT due to his 6 NBA Championships (6-0 in Finals), 5 MVP awards, 10 scoring titles, and Defensive Player of the Year honors. More importantly, his performances over the years impacted the popularity of the sport globally, as he set an unmatched competitive aura.

However, James also has a case for being crowned the GOAT because of his accolades, which include 4 NBA Championships, 4 MVP awards, and the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. Not to mention, at 40, he is still active in the sport. Similarly, Bryant, despite his unfortunate passing in January 2020, has loyal followers making a case for him.

Bryant, renowned for his scoring prowess and work ethic, has 5 NBA Championships, 1 MVP award, and 2 Finals MVPs. Regardless, coming back to ‘Pac-Man’ and his boxing return, many are concerned his age won’t allow him to perform at the same level, and may even leave him open to drastic consequences.

Yet, the 46-year-old is confident he can secure a win, and has recently revealed the real reason behind his comeback.

Manny Pacquiao reveals real reason for boxing return

After retiring from the sport back in 2021, Pacquiao revealed in a lengthy video at the time that it was “difficult” to accept retirement, adding, “Never thought that this day would come.” Hence, despite doubts from experts and fans alike, the 46-year-old says he simply couldn’t stay away. “I’m coming back because it’s my passion,” Pacquiao said during a press conference in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been gone for four years, but I always think about boxing. I really missed it.” This was evident from Pacquiao’s exhibition fight in 2024 against former kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. Even though he didn’t look too good in the bout, he returns not for glory or money, but to chase the thrill once more.

That being said, Manny Pacquiao, one of the GOATs of boxing, has named Michael Jordan as the GOAT of basketball. But do you agree with his choice?