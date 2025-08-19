Shaquille O’Neal’s Boxing Agreement Sparks First Statement From $12.5M Icon

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been busy after his professional sporting career, as he’s dipped his hands in sports broadcasting, reality TV shows. The 53-year-old also tried his hand at other forms of entertainment, like appearing in WWE and even becoming a DJ. Now, it seems that O’Neal is ready for his next challenge as he accepted an offer placed in front of him by a longstanding icon in the Philadelphia music scene, Charlie Mack.

Charlie Mack, aka Charles Alston, recently narrated the origins of his supposed beef with Shaquille O’Neal. He claimed that the former NBA champion tried to cut him while standing in a line during an autograph signing. Things turned physical as Mack claimed, “I chopped him in his neck so he could get back.” To settle their issues once and for all, the Philadelphia legend called out O’Neal for a boxing match, and guess what? It seems we may just get that match because ‘Shaq’ accepted it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charlie Mack speaks out after Shaquille O’Neal accepted his boxing challenge

Charlie Mack, whose net worth is around $12.5 million, claims that he wants to see the NBA legend get “Sha-knocked out,” which is a little jibe with a bit of wordplay. It may have infuriated Shaquille O’Neal, because he wasted no time in accepting the boxing challenge, replying, “I accept let’d do it.” Mack seems to be pretty excited about the prospect of fighting the former 4-time NBA champion, sharing a message about it on social media.

AD

When Charlie Mack called out Shaquille O’Neal, he had Damon Feldman with him to mediate the whole ordeal. Well, some fans may have started wondering who this man is, and some may even think about the last name, Feldman, which is also the last name of BKFC president, David Feldman. Those who were thinking about the latter, you’d be fascinated to know that Damon is David’s brother, who’s in charge of the Celebrity Boxing promotion.

Expressing his excitement about the potential fight with the NBA champion, Charlie Mack wrote, “So I call Big Fella [Shaquille O’Neal] out yesterday & he accepted as I knew he would!” He further stated, “We’ve been talking about it way too long, now we MUST get it ON!!!!!!!! The details will come soon from The Best Celebrity Boxer promoter [Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Mack aka Kareem Abdullah aka Mr. Philadelphia (@charliemackfirstout) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides, fighting in a professional capacity had always been one of Shaquille O’Neal’s dreams. Not too long ago, UFC CEO Dana White made a stunning revelation, claiming that ‘Shaq’ used to keep requesting him for a fight in the UFC. Here’s what he had to say.

O’Neal wanted to fight in the UFC

Shaquille O’Neal is not your average-built athlete. The man is over seven feet tall and weighs over 300 lbs. It could have been interesting to see him somewhere, like in the WWE, for a longer run than he had, or perhaps in the UFC, fighting some of the biggest fighters ever. Well, that’s exactly what O’Neal wanted, according to Dana White, as he claimed that there was once an instance when the NBA legend would not stop blowing up his phone about a competing inside the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This maniac used to call me all the time. ‘I’m telling you Dana I’m gonna fight I’m gonna fight in the UFC. I’m training,'” Dana White revealed last year. “He’d text me all the time.” Shaquille O’Neal claimed that he wanted to compete in MMA after watching the legendary Vitor Belfort fight, but those dreams never materialized, and some would hope that it was for the better.

Even though his MMA attempt was a miss, Shaquille O’Neal’s attempt at boxing will be interesting to see. He and his opponent may be way past the age of professional fighting, but the prospect of watching them fight would be intriguing to many fans. So, let us know what you think in the comments down below.