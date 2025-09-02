Floyd Mayweather Turns Bill Belichick’s UNC Misery Into Payday for $1.2B Net Worth Boost

Floyd Mayweather never passes up a chance to add to his fortune. Despite an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion and several multimillion-dollar business ventures, the undefeated boxing icon still enjoys raking in extra cash through betting. His latest payday came on Monday, September 1, when he scored a winning bet on the TCU Horned Frogs vs. North Carolina Tar Heels clash at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UNC’s season opener was anything but smooth. The Tar Heels trailed 17-7 at halftime as TCU dominated in total yardage, 322-103, by the start of the second half. The Horned Frogs’ defense added to the misery with two touchdowns, highlighted by Devean Deal’s 31-yard fumble return after sacking UNC quarterback Gio Lopez. Later, TCU had piled up 417 total yards – 170 on the ground – while UNC managed just 200. For Floyd Mayweather, it was dollar signs by then.

Belichick’s loss ends in a win for Floyd Mayweather

Earlier today, the retired boxer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his betting receipt from Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He wagered on TCU leading at halftime with odds of -150 – and cashed in. Mayweather staked $23,000 and walked away with an additional $20,909, bringing his total haul to $43,909 by halftime. He captioned the post, “Even though it’s Labor Day, I’m still working 💰.”

While Labor Day proved profitable for Mayweather, it was anything but for another man on the field. Bill Belichick’s debut as North Carolina’s head coach unraveled in disastrous fashion, courtesy of TCU’s dominance. The game concluded with a dominant 48-14 victory for TCU. The Tar Heels were limited to just 172 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, while TCU exploded for 542 yards of total offense.

For the Horned Frogs, however, the victory was more than just a strong start – it was a statement, especially after their crushing loss in the 2022 national championship and a disappointing 2023 season opener against Colorado. Meanwhile, TCU coach Sonny Dykes has shed light on what led to such dominance.

Sonny Dykes claims TCU wanted to get back at Bill Belichick

The head coach for TCU admitted that the team came in extra motivated for Monday’s game against UNC because all eyes were on Bill Belichick’s highly anticipated college debut. Belichick, the former New England Patriots coach, who won six Super Bowls, had fans buzzing about what he brings to the table working for Chapel Hill.

“I think we all felt a little disrespected, maybe, coming in,” Dykes said during the ESPN broadcast. “There was a lot of conversation, and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play.” And this showed during the game, as the Horned Frogs responded with 41 unanswered points.

It appears that even though Bill Belichick had the worst debut, Floyd Mayweather continues to rake in money like he always does. What do you think about his recent win? What did you think about the game?