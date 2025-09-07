Floyd Mayweather Turns Stanford’s Loss Into $76K Jet Fuel Money

Floyd Mayweather strikes again. The boxing legend may be retired from the ring, but he never stops making headlines—this time for his betting habits. On September 6, 2025, the BYU Cougars clashed with the Stanford Cardinal at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Unfortunately for Stanford, things didn’t go their way.

BYU dominated the matchup with a strong defensive showing and a well-balanced offensive attack, cruising to a 27-3 victory. While Stanford is left to rethink its entire game plan, Mayweather—who was recently announced to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout next year—cashed in on the outcome. His winning ticket? A modest $76 profit from the game.

Floyd Mayweather reveals what he plans to do with his winnings

Flaunting his winning slips from Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Instagram earlier today, Floyd Mayweather revealed, “Twin Tickets—Picked Up A Light 76k, A Little Jet Fuel Money..” The retired boxing icon had placed two $20,000 wagers on BYU winning the first half of the game—and as it turned out, they did. Each bet returned $18,181, bringing his total winnings to a cool $76,362.

On the field, true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier—ironically a former Stanford commit—stole the spotlight with a three-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Running back Sione Moa added 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while kicker Will Ferrin chipped in with two field goals.

Stanford, meanwhile, could only manage a single field goal against BYU’s relentless defense, which outgained them 332-161, including 136 yards on the ground. The Cougars moved to 1-0 following a 69-0 demolition of Portland State, while Stanford fell to 0-1 after last week’s narrow 23-20 loss to Hawaii.

As for Mayweather, this wasn’t his first profitable dive into NCAA football betting—and likely won’t be his last.

Mayweather pocketed $43,909 from the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels

Every time Floyd Mayweather places a wager, he proves he has a knack for turning bets into quick cash. The undefeated boxing legend, whose net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, pocketed $43,909 from the TCU Horned Frogs vs. North Carolina Tar Heels game on September 1. The clash at Kenan Stadium saw TCU dominate early, leading 17-7 at halftime while outgaining UNC 322-103 in total yardage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That first-half control was exactly what Mayweather banked on. Wagering $23,000 at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, he bet on the Horned Frogs to be ahead at the break with -150 odds. The result paid him $20,909 in profit, bringing his total haul to $43,909. Proud of his win, Mayweather showcased his betting slips on Instagram, writing, “Even though it’s Labor Day, I’m still working 💰.” Meanwhile, TCU won the game 48-14 over UNC.

It appears Floyd Mayweather is incapable of losing, winning every wager he makes. With more football games on its way, you can expect the boxing legend to continue flaunting his winnings on Instagram. What did you think of the game?