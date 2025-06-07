Abdullah Mason’s Parents: Origin, Religion, Ethnicity and All About His Background

Abdullah Mason can very well be the next crown jewel of boxing. At just 21 years old, the Ohioan has established himself as one of the most exciting lightweights. His hometown, Bedford, has never been this excited for a prospect in a very long time. The pubs get filled, traffic stops, and no one dares look away from the television screen as a knockout may come any minute. The best thing: he does not want to stop.

In an interview with Boxing News last year, Mason stated, “It’s never the end. So, those good things that I do, I hope to do them better. I’m gonna keep working on doing them better,” showing his relentless drive for the sport. Well, not to discredit the 21-year-old’s efforts, but this relentless drive for improvement isn’t just instinct. His every punch, every move, carries the weight of careful nurturing, a testament to the guidance shaping his craft.

All we know about Abdullah Mason’s parents

Born on May 4, 2004, in Bedford, Ohio, boxing runs in Abdullah Mason’s family. His father, Valiant Mason, has been the cornerstone of his boxing journey with unwavering support and guidance. As a dedicated boxing trainer himself, Mason Sr. took it upon himself to introduce his son to the sport. From training to discipline, Valiant Mason took care of everything. Furthermore, he is not just a mere trainer, but the biggest mentor and motivator of, instilling the relentless drive in the 21-year-old slowly and carefully. While the details about Abdullah Mason’s mother remain scarce, she has been a supportive presence in the southpaw’s life.

Talking about his son with Boxing Scene, Valiant Mason looks like a proud father. “It’s wonderful,” he stated, looking at his lifetime of work taking shape. Praising his son, he added, “He’s very manageable and he’s excellent and consistent at what he does, and it’s going to be great.” Mason Sr. does not regret a single sacrifice he had to make. “It makes it easier and it makes all the sacrifices worth it. Just having my family by my side, it’s a lot easier to push forward,” he concluded.

Talking about family, Abdullah Mason has not been alone in his journey for a while. Training alongside his brothers since they were kids, and together, these siblings are ready to rule the world.

The Jackson 5 of boxing

Abdullah Mason, a slick southpaw, is the third of five siblings dubbed the Jackson 5 of boxing, with all five brothers having launched their professional careers. Amir Mason, the oldest, competes in the super lightweight division and has a 4-1 record with his last bout coming in 2023.

Adel Mason, the 26-year-old, has a record of 2-0 in the featherweight division under his belt. Despite making his pro-debut in 2023, his second fight came earlier this year. Hopefully, he stays more active from now on. Following that, Abdur-Rahman Mason, the second youngest sibling, also boasts an undefeated professional record of 2-0 in the super featherweight division. However, he has not competed in a bout since April of last year. At last, Ibrahim Mason, the youngest sibling, also boasts an undefeated record of 2-0 with his last fight coming in April earlier this year.

Undoubtedly, the journey of the Mason Brothers has been deeply rooted in their family dynamics. Their father, Valiant Mason, has been their guiding spirit and has trained them together from a young age, and the quintet has formed a strong bond inside and outside the ring.

Their story is not just about athletic superiority, rooted in family bonds, discipline, and relentless determination. As Abdullah Mason gears up for the defining fight of his career against Jeremia Nakathila, on a card that was supposed to feature Keyshawn Davis, his four brothers will be in his corner, roaring with the loudest support.

