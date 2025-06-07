Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Few boxers, if any, have climbed the ladder in the boxing world as rapidly as Abdullah Mason. After just making his debut more than three years ago, the 21-year-old is not just a prospect anymore, he is a lightweight title contender and a superstar in the making. What’s more, a victory in his upcoming fight against Jeremia Nakathila on the weekend in Scope Arena, Norfolk, could position him for a title shot.

On the other hand, after a dreadful 2023 with two straight losses, Nakathila has bounced back with three straight victories. A victory against the Ohioan will give his sinking career an unimaginable boost. As things stand, this might be the biggest bout for both of these fighters. So, before this battle between an unstoppable force against a desperate warrior takes place on the Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos undercard, let’s see how the duo fares, toe-to-toe, in a battle of the stats.

Predicting Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila: Who has better stats and record?

Well, looking at the face value, predicting this bout should not be a problem at all. There is a clear winner, and it is Abdullah Mason. The 21-year-old has not lost a single fight yet, and except for the two knockdowns against Yohan Vasquez last year, he hasn’t even been knocked down much. With an impeccable 18-0 record and a whopping 88.89% KO rate, he is the clear favorite. Moreover, the fact that two of his total 16 knockouts came this year only makes it scarier.

However, while Mason has the stats and records, what he doesn’t have is Jeremia Nakathila’s experience. The Namibian knows the taste of defeat and has bounced back exponentially since his knockout loss to Ernesto Mercado and Raymond Muratalla in 2023. With three wins on the trot, the 35-year-old boasts a decent record of 26-4, and has stopped 21 of his opponents early in the fights, giving him an 80.77%. KO rate.

However, if boxing were that simple, we would be living in a different world. Other aspects will definitely influence this matchup.

Mason vs. Nakathila height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Jeremia ‘Low Key’ Nakathila makes up for his shortfalls in resume with a slight physical advantage. At 5’10” (177 cm), Jeremia Nakathila towers slightly over Abdullah Mason, who measures 5’9″ (175 cm), and holds a minor reach advantage with 74 inches compared to the 21-year-old’s 73 inches. According to reports, the duo is close in weight as well, with Mason’s latest weigh-in coming at 135 lbs as compared to Nakathila’s 134.5 lbs. With such similar builds, their fighting style and ability to handle pressure will determine the outcome.

As far as bookmakers are concerned, Abdullah Mason is leading that war front. According to Oddschecker, the Ohioan is the clear favorite with -2500 odds or a whopping 96% winning chance, while Nakathila comes in as the underdog with +1200 odds. However, the 35-year-old has been in this position for a while now. On the other hand, with every match, the eyes on Abdullah Mason are increasing. Will he be able to handle that pressure? So far, it looks like he can.

So, if the 21-year-old star can continue with his quick, powerful, relentless, and efficient punches without feeling the pressure, there is very little that Nakathila could do. Meanwhile, the Namibian warrior is sturdy, but as past has indicated, he can fall down to fighters with quick punches. Mason thrives in that area.

Our prediction: Abdullah Mason wins via knockout

What do you think? Will Mason continue his undefeated streak, or will Jeremia Nakathila provide us with the biggest upset of the year? Let us know your thoughts down below.