Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila Walkout Songs: List of Ring Walk Music Kelvin Davis and Undercard Boxers Have Used Before

With Keyshawn Davis missing weight by a stunning four pounds and the fight with Edwin De Los Santos officially scrapped, the spotlight has shifted. Now, headlining the Norfolk card at Scope Arena in a matter of hours will be rising prospect Abdullah Mason, taking on hard-hitting Jeremia Nakathila. It’s a full-circle moment for Mason, who returns to the very venue where he secured a second-round KO win over Yohan Vasquez, but not without a scare. He hit the canvas twice in the opening round of that bout, making fans wonder how he’ll approach his performance this time around.

On the other side stands Jeremia Nakathila, riding a three-fight win streak and looking to make a statement. While Abdullah Mason has already picked up two wins in 2025, Nakathila hasn’t fought since last year, when he blasted through Tafadzwa Mushando with a first-round TKO. The stakes are high, and with momentum and ring rust battling in equal measure, this matchup could steal the show. But before fists fly, let’s take a look at the walkout tracks, which will set the tone when these two step into the spotlight.

Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila: Ring Walk Songs

While we won’t know for sure what songs the fighters will use for their ring walks in just a few hours, we do have a bit of history to draw from, especially when it comes to Abdullah Mason. In the four years since turning pro, Abdullah Mason has switched up his entrance music often, each walkout carrying a different vibe. Back in 2023, during his win over Alex de Oliveira, he made a powerful and spiritual entrance with the Azaan playing in the background, a deeply religious choice that stood out. Fast forward to July 2024, he shifted gears entirely, walking out to Prince’s “Purple Rain” ahead of his victory over Luis Lebron. Then came the gritty, hard-hitting energy of Pop Smoke’s “Dior” for his bout against Manuel Jaimes. Clearly, Mason lets his mood and message set the tone each time he steps into the spotlight.

As for Jeremia Nakathila, who’s been a pro for over a decade, there’s less publicly known about his past walkout tracks. But one memorable moment came during his fight with Zoltan Coves, when he entered the arena to a custom reggae beat with lyrics chanting, “Jeremia… Nakathila… Jeremia… Low Key… You are the champion.” It was catchy, bold, and unmistakably personal. So while there’s no telling what song he’ll choose this time around, one thing’s certain: Nakathila knows how to make a statement, and fans should be ready for another unforgettable entrance.

Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright and Undercard: Ring Walk Music

When it comes to the rest of the undercard like Kelvin Davis, Nahir Albright, and the other rising names, there’s still little known about their walkout traditions. These aren’t yet the fighters making headlines for extravagant entrances, but that could change tonight. Who knows? Maybe someone will surprise the crowd with a walkout as unforgettable as Deontay Wilder’s 2021 entrance, where he stepped out in a red, black, and silver suit of armor with his face masked in pure intimidation.

Or perhaps we’ll get something theatrically bold, like Jake Paul’s gladiator-themed entrance for the Mike Perry fight to the pulsing beat of “Feathered Serpent (Savej Remix)” by Porangui & Liquid Bloom, pulled to the ring in a chariot. Boxing might be about punches, but entrances set the tone.

Regardless of what songs play or how dramatic the ring walks get, fans will be glued to the action. And the real question? Which fight on this card has you most hyped? Will Abdullah Mason shake off the ghosts of his last Norfolk appearance? Or will Jeremia Nakathila remind the world that experience and timing can trump youth and momentum? What do you think?