Adin Ross Sounds Alarm on Jake Paul’s CTE Risk Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

The boxing fans are concerned for Jake Paul as he’s going to face Anthony Joshua on December 19th. Well, the British former champ knocking out ‘The Problem Child’ cold is definitely a nightmare for his fans. However, this time the distress went a little deeper, because the 28-year-old possibly developing CTE symptoms, has made everyone fear that Paul might be putting his overall health at risk by taking a fight against a taller and stronger opponent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Adin Ross started to feel BAD after Jake Paul began showing early signs of CTE just days before his fight against Anthony Joshua ❤️‍🩹 You already said bye like 5 TIMES,” Adin Ross fan account AdinUpdate posted on X alongside a clip from a Theory stream.

In the shared video from Ross’ stream, Jake Paul could clearly be seen saying “goodbye” multiple times. It’s true that repeating phrases abruptly can serve as one of the many warning signs associated with CTE, which sparked even more alarm among fans. That said, the chances of ‘The Problem Child’ actually developing the condition at this stage may still remain low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it’s to be noted that Paul has been hit by his training partners multiple times, but a professional knockout loss? That’s yet to happen. Funnily enough, the only time ‘El Gallo’ got flatlined was when he fell during a meditation session. Now, would that damage cause CTE? Nobody knows, but the chances are very minimal. Moreover, we might never know whether the 28-year-old has the disease based on the fact that it cannot be formally diagnosed until after death.

Still, fans have picked up on what they believe are concerning behavioral signs from Jake Paul, which fuels their fear that Anthony Joshua could make the situation far worse. With that possibility in mind, the boxing world has reacted strongly, with many openly speculating about CTE risks surrounding ‘The Problem Child’ ahead of this dangerous matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sign of annoyance?

After noticing Paul saying “goodbye” to Adin Ross multiple times, one fan wrote, “Signs of CTE.” That could be a possibility, but no one can say for sure. Another user sounded far more concerned, writing, “Getting punched in the head time after time is not good. Sad to see this man has a great life and he’s just throwing away years with each fight he has.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Although the user showed concern, it’s a fact that Paul has never been knocked down professionally. However, if he starts taking repeated clean shots in his fights, the risk will naturally increase. Another fan echoed that point, writing, “From five exhibition fights, nah I don’t think so. That’s disrespectful to real athletes who actually have CTE.” That argument holds weight, as fighters who compete multiple times a year against elite opposition face far higher risks.

Another user wasn’t aligned with the serious comments, so they jokingly wrote, “Idk, I feel like people do this to subtly tell you to leave their house.” Now, we don’t know whether Adin Ross was actually mad because Paul wasn’t leaving after saying, but a subtle annoyance was noticeable.

Moving forward, another serious fan wrote, “It’s a reminder that behind the hype and trash talk, these fighters are still human, and concern in moments like that feels more real.” Which is true, even in the case of ‘El Gallo’, who’s all set to face a dangerous Anthony Joshua on December 19th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, not everyone held back, as another fan quickly joked, writing, “Joshua will rearrange his CTE.” Well, Paul clearly needs to stay cautious of the British juggernaut’s right hand.

That said, as Jake Paul moves closer to fighting Anthony Joshua, do you think he genuinely shows signs of CTE? Let us know in the comments section below.