Adrien Broner Opens Up About Missing Gervonta Davis Amid Legal Troubles

Gervonta Davis has kept a low profile for quite some time now. And understandably so. But the silence has extended beyond the spotlight. He also appears to have distanced himself from close friends. Former world champion Adrien Broner recently spoke about missing the Baltimore native during a KICK livestream as Davis continues to deal with the legal troubles he brought upon himself.

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“I miss ‘Tank,’ bro,” Broner told Deen The Great. “When he around me, he chill. He goofy like us, bro. I love hanging around with that n—a. When he with other people, he will be in a corner just crying. That n—a dance too.”

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Davis has known Adrien Broner since he was a child. Growing up, he watched Broner fight and become a champion. Although Broner’s career didn’t go the way he may have wanted, ‘Tank’ admittedly looked up to him and admired him. In an interview back in 2018, the Baltimore native described their relationship as one of little brother and big brother.

Broner has since appeared to have switched careers. Leaving boxing behind, he often appears on KICK livestream with the likes of Deen The Great, Jack Doherty, and others. He recently had a couple of confrontations at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. Still, he has continued his streaming career.

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On the flip side, things have really gone downhill for Gervonta Davis.

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Judge throws out Gervonta Davis’ $20 million countersuit against ex-girlfriend

In November last year, Gervonta Davis was scheduled to face Jake Paul in an exhibition match. However, MVP canceled the fight after Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a lawsuit against him for battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

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As it turns out, in October, Davis visited Tootsie’s Cabaret, a strip club in Miami, where Rossel worked as a VIP cocktail waitress, and allegedly assaulted her, leading to the civil suit from Rossel. In January this year, a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest, and he was later taken into custody. He posted a $8,500 bond and pleaded not guilty.

In March, Davis filed a $20 million countersuit, claiming that she knew about the Paul fight and knew he was about to make more than $20 million. So she tried to frame and extort him after the alleged altercation at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami. But Florida judge Milton Hirsch has now dismissed the countersuit.

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The undefeated boxer is also facing probation issues connected to a 2020 Baltimore hit-and-run case.

As Gervonta Davis continues to deal with the consequences of his actions, it appears his closest friends feel his absence. Davis is set to appear in court on June 4 on charges of attempted kidnapping and battery.