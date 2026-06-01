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Adrien Broner Teases $10M Comeback Amid Financial and Public Issues

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 1, 2026 | 1:08 AM EDT

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Adrien Broner Teases $10M Comeback Amid Financial and Public Issues

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 1, 2026 | 1:08 AM EDT

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Former four-division champion Adrien Broner has teased a comeback. ‘The Problem’ recently appeared on a KICK livestream alongside controversial internet personality N3on, a platform that has increasingly become part of the former boxer’s post-fighting career. During one exchange on the stream, the 36-year-old appeared to reveal details about his potential next fight.

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“In my next fight, I am making eight figures,” Broner told N3on. “[That’s $10 million]… It doesn’t matter who I am fighting at this point.”

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According to reports, the biggest purse of Broner’s career came in January 2019 when he locked horns with boxing’s only eight-division champion, Manny Pacquiao. While the Filipino boxing legend pocketed $10 million from the bout, Broner, who lost the fight via unanimous decision, reportedly took home $2.5 million. 

So, it’s difficult to imagine someone is paying Broner $10 million, especially since he hasn’t fought in nearly two years since his last outing. And even then, Broner took on Blair Cobbs and lost the fight via unanimous decision. Even before that, Broner hasn’t been consistent since his loss to ‘Pacman.’ If there was ever a talented boxer in him, it is not there anymore. 

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This comes amid his total and very public financial and social meltdown.

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Adrien Broner: The perfect example of what not to do as a great boxer 

Despite making over $30 million, according to some records, from his boxing career, ‘The Problem’ was broke by 2021. During a court hearing that year in Cuyahoga County (Ohio), Broner told a judge that he only had $13 in his bank account. He was ordered to pay an $830,000 settlement stemming from a 2018 nightclub s—ual assault case. 

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And it appears Broner’s financial troubles may still be ongoing. The former champion was recently caught on camera asking a cameraman during Deen The Great’s livestream for money to pay for an Uber ride. And while Broner’s financial struggles appear to persist, his behavior in the public eye has done little to improve his image either.

In one of the livestreams with Deen The Great, Broner got into altercations at the OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. During the stream, he even threatened to slap his partner. And weeks later, a clip of Broner went viral when he linked up with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather, during her birthday. 

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In the video, he appeared to be begging Yaya to deliver a message from him to rapper Rubi Rose. However, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter immediately refused the idea, creating an awkward situation for Broner. The clip immediately went viral, causing Broner’s embarrassment to triple. He has previously claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with the rapper, but Rose hasn’t confirmed it. 

That being said, it appears Adrien Broner is running dangerously low on money. So, he wants to make a comeback fight. However, it’s highly unlikely that someone’s about to pay him $10 million for it. 

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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