Adrien Broner Threatens to Slap His Own Wife, Gets Into Two Fights With Deen The Great on Livestream

When two ticking time bombs share the same stage, chaos is only a matter of time. That’s exactly what unfolded during a recent KICK livestream featuring Deen The Great and Adrien Broner. And things spiraled so badly that ‘The Problem’ Broner even appeared to threaten his own wife while intoxicated.

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The pair teamed up for a livestream that began at Broner’s gym, with Deen The Great stopping by. From there, they headed to OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. As the night carried on, a member of Broner’s entourage alerted him to a situation outside, prompting the former champion to step out and confront it himself.

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In the footage, Broner and Deen can be seen confronting a tall man just outside the nightclub. It’s unclear whether the individual was an employee or simply another patron. In any case, he appeared to be trying to de-escalate the situation, but Adrien Broner and Deen only grew more aggressive before a third man stepped in to cool things down.

Both parties were eventually separated by security and bystanders—but that was only the beginning. In another clip from the same venue, an individual appeared to have been asked to take a picture, but Deen The Great snatched the phone out of the man’s hand and dismissed him. The man responded by squeezing Deen The Great’s shoulder and walking off.

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That seemed to set Deen off, as he threw the phone at the man’s back and began approaching him aggressively. This time, however, Adrien Broner surprisingly stepped in as the voice of reason and prevented things from escalating further. Once tensions eased, Broner and Deen The Great headed to their car to leave.

Inside the car, Broner was visibly intoxicated and insisted on heading to another club, while his wife suggested they go home. That disagreement appeared to trigger a heated rant.

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“They not goin’ up in my motherf—in’ place without me. B—h, you got me f—ed up,” Adrien Broner said. “Ay, baby, I’m not playin’ with you. Okay, okay, we’ll turn around. Turn around, bruh. Stop playin’. You know I’m not playin’. Why you playin’ with me like that? I slapped the s—t out you, bruh… I’m not lit, n—a. Man, I’m sober as f—k as you know that.”

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He eventually calmed down, and the 14-hour stream came to an end—despite Adrien Broner appearing eager to keep it going. In any case, people familiar with both Broner and Deen The Great know all too well that such situations aren’t anything new for either of them. Broner has been involved in multiple public altercations, including a ‘18 vs. 2’ brawl last year.

And as for Deen The Great, he is coming off a humiliation ritual not too long ago.

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Deen The Great got slapped and elbowed, but didn’t learn his lesson

In mid-February this year, during a Kick livestream double-date that included Rampage Jackson, Larry Wheels, and Wheels’ wife, Sheyla, Deen repeatedly flirted with Wheels’ wife. He was complimenting her, asking for a hug, and said she was “up for grabs”. Wheels confronted him and slapped him across the face on camera, knocking Deen back.

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Just days later, during a livestreamed house party at Rampage Jackson’s home in California, an intoxicated Deen got into a verbal argument with Tiki Ghosn, Rampage’s former manager and ex-UFC fighter. Deen threatened to slap Ghosn. The latter responded with an elbow that dropped Deen hard. Rampage and others quickly intervened and de-escalated the situation.

Now, last month, in another house party at Jackson’s home, Deen mocked Bobby Green about his long career and knockout losses, then boldly claimed he would beat Green in a boxing match. Green pulled out cash and was ready to settle it right there. Things escalated into a heated face-off, but Rampage Jackson quickly stepped in and stopped things from escalating.

Clearly, neither Deen The Great nor Adrien Broner has learned from their past mistakes. Naturally, they have become polarizing figures in the community. So, their recent altercations don’t really come off as a shock.