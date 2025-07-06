After Calling Canelo a ‘Disgrace,’ Rolly Romero Makes Surprising Terence Crawford Clash Prediction

After years of anticipation, boxing fans will witness the colossal showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Potentially the most significant fight since Floyd Mayweather faced Manny Pacquiao a decade ago. Expectedly, the boxing world was buzzing, and then Cinnamon faced William Scull.

Arguably, the dullest and most unconvincing victory of the undisputed super middleweight champion’s career. The fight sparked a wide range of speculation, with the newly crowned WBA regular welterweight champion, Rolando Romero, even declaring Canelo Alvarez a disgrace to boxing in a Fight Hub TV interview. Rolly, son of Cuban immigrants, was disgusted by the passive approach Canelo took against fellow Cuban Scull. He held nothing back, revealing that “I hope Crawford beats the sh*t out of him.”

However, with a month gone, it seemed like Rolly had a clearer mind, as during a recent IFL TV interview, when the interviewer asked him the same question, he had a different tone. The 29-year-old still wants Terence Crawford to win, but he knows it won’t be that simple. “Oh, no. I definitely didn’t say Crawford could win. I said, I said I hope so,” he clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While he believes that “Bud” has superior skills, the two-weight division jump is too much to overcome. “You don’t just move up three weight divisions. Well, I mean it’s two weight divisions, but it’s three, you know, cuz they only fought one. But you don’t move up two weight divisions artificially and expect to win,” he added.

AD

Rolly questions whether Terence Crawford can preserve his speed after rapidly gaining significant weight. While Canelo Alvarez has made 168 his home, the Nebraskan has only ventured to 154 pounds for a single bout. So, it is a significant jump. “47 to 68 or 54 to 68 is a lot more weight. Yeah. So it is a big, big difference,” he asserted.

Recently, a narrative of Canelo Alvarez struggling against a taller opponent has been rampant online. However, Romero believes that won’t be the case. Why? “You’re thinking about way bigger guys, you know you’re talking about a dude that’s been camping at that division,” he answered, claiming that all the other taller opponents were already in the middleweight division.

So, no matter how talented or how much Rolly wants Terence Crawford to win, it is a huge ask. Furthermore, the WBA regular welterweight champion isn’t the only one who thinks the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former UFC Champion picks Canelo Alvarez

Recently, Elie Sekbach of ES News caught up with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards during the IBA.Pro 7 Champions’ Night on July 2, 2025, in Istanbul, Türkiye. Without wasting much time, Sekbach asked Edwards’ prediction for the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford megabout.

via Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 62-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeats EDGAR BERLANGA 22-1-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY by a unanimous decision 118-109, 117-110, 118-109 during PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240914_zsp_o117_127 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The 33-year-old acknowledged Bud’s superior skills compared to the Mexican. However, even he believes that won’t be enough to go past the weight discrepancy. “It’s one of these fights, right? I think ‘Bud’ is the better-skilled… but just for the weight, Canelo has the edge,” he stated straightforwardly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, despite Canelo Alvarez’s disappointing performance against William Scull have raised doubts, it is still not enough to rule him out, and going into the September 13th clash, he is still the massive favorite, putting all the pressure on Terence Crawford.

Or is it on Canelo Alvarez? After all, everyone expects him to win. And a loss against Crawford after the disappointing Scull performance will severely tarnish his legacy. What do you think?