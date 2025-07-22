After Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis Pays Tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner With Biopic Revelation

When news of Malcolm‑Jamal Warner’s passing broke, it rippled far beyond Hollywood—gathering voices even from the boxing world. The 54‑year‑old star of The Cosby Show tragically drowned while vacationing in Costa Rica, a heartbreaking end to a life that brightened countless screens and stages.

Mike Tyson reflects on the loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner with heartfelt farewell

When the news of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s passing hit, it sent shockwaves far beyond Hollywood—drawing reactions even from the boxing community. The 54-year-old star of The Cosby Show tragically drowned while vacationing in Costa Rica, marking a heartbreaking end to a life that illuminated countless screens and stages. As condolences flooded in from actors and entertainers, a surprising message emerged from Lennox Lewis, the legendary British-Canadian heavyweight regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers ever. “ĵSad to hear about Malcolm‑Jamal Warner. RIP to someone [who] has filled our homes with so much joy. Another reminder, tomorrow isn’t promised,” Tyson wrote, reminding millions of both Warner’s cultural impact and the fragility of life.

Warner’s tragic passing was confirmed by Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency, which revealed he drowned after being swept away by a powerful current while swimming at Playa Grande in Cocles. Despite frantic efforts from bystanders and the Costa Rican Red Cross to revive him, the 54‑year‑old was pronounced dead at the scene. For Tyson, whose own career and life have been riddled with public highs and lows, the news hit like a punch to the gut. His public farewell didn’t just mourn the loss of an actor; it acknowledged Warner’s ability to bridge generations through his work, becoming a comforting presence in countless living rooms.

The Brooklyn-born boxer’s tribute underscores the breadth of Warner’s influence, stretching far beyond sitcom fame. From The Cosby Show—a series that dominated American television as the number‑one show for five straight seasons in the ’80s—to Warner’s Grammy‑winning foray into music and roles in Malcolm & Eddie, The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air, Sesame Street, and The Resident, his career was a masterclass in reinvention. Tyson’s words felt less like a formal condolence and more like a fan’s quiet salute to someone whose work provided solace and joy, even to figures as towering as “Iron Mike” himself.