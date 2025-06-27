After Sparring Manny Pacquiao, Teofimo Lopez Issues Concerning Update on Preparation for Barrios Clash

Manny Pacquiao is officially back in boxing. The 46-year-old is not only preparing for his WBC welterweight clash against Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but he’s also eyeing potential matchups beyond that. With names like Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Ryan Garcia being mentioned, the future looks intriguing for the Filipino legend, assuming he decides to continue after this bout.

While some view Pacquiao’s comeback as a reckless gamble and others call it unrealistic, especially after his lackluster performance against Yordenis Ugas, it seemed even he recognized it was time to walk away, leading to his retirement. But now that he’s chosen to return, support is growing, with many believing PacMan still has what it takes. Among those backing him is Teofimo Lopez.

Just a few hours ago, FightHype shared a candid video on YouTube featuring Teofimo Lopez. In the clip, Lopez is seen sitting in a car before heading out for a run, and later, he apparently joins Manny Pacquiao during the session. Before starting his workout, Lopez was asked for his thoughts on Pacquiao’s return to the ring at age 46.

“What Manny Pacquiao is doing at this age, that’s different,” Lopez said. When pressed on what exactly made it so different, whether it was Pacquiao’s speed, strength, or the way he looks at 46, the reporter sought more clarity. Lopez responded with a clear answer and even issued a subtle warning to Mario Barrios.

Lopez elaborated, saying, “High spirits, energised, motivated determined, and I look forward to seeing him, raise his hands again, become World champion once again.” It’s clear that Teofimo Lopez has already picked his favorite heading into the upcoming bout. Though Mario Barrios is the reigning WBC World Welterweight Champion, still in his prime, and has shown promise, some still argue he might not get past over boxing’s only eight-division champion.

And that’s Oscar De La Hoya, despite suffering a loss to Manny Pacquiao back in 2008, who is again backing the Filipino legend in this upcoming clash. So what did he say?

Oscar De La Hoya reveals why Manny Pacquiao beats Barrios

Just a few hours ago, Elie Seckbach of ESNews shared a candid video on YouTube. In the clip, Oscar De La Hoya reveals the one reason he believes Manny Pacquiao will secure a convincing victory over Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “I have [Manny] Pacquiao because of his footwork,” said the Golden Boy Promotions founder.

“Those calves that he has, are incredible. Amazing,” De La Hoya stated. “When he jumps on his toes and he confuses you and he throws punches from different angles and he’s coming from left, right, forward, backward. Pacquiao doesn’t get tired. I don’t care. He is 50,000 years old. He’s not going to get tired. He is a machine. I think the workload is too much for Mario Barrios.”

However, ever since Manny Pacquiao confirmed his return, the narrative has echoed what we saw during Mike Tyson’s comeback last year against Jake Paul, excitement mixed with concern. And now, with less than a month to go until fight night, the anticipation is sky-high. But it also raises pressing questions: Does Manny Pacquiao still have the speed, power, and ring IQ that once made him a generational icon? What do you think?