Alberto Puello vs. Subriel Matias Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Before the first bell sounds in Queens, we’re treated to a clash between two very different fighters: a crafty southpaw technician and a fearsome orthodox knockout artist. Alberto Puello has quietly climbed his way to the top, becoming the reigning WBC world super-lightweight champion after Devin Haney vacated the title. However, he showed the world that he deserved the top spot when he managed to narrowly defeat Sandor Martin in March this year. On the flip side, Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias—a man with a 100% knockout ratio in his 22 victories—needs little introduction: he delivers power like a freight train and leaves no doubt in the ring. It’s only fitting that these two warriors square off after building contrasting reputations.

The fight is part of the stacked DAZN PPV card dubbed “Ring III”, taking place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens tonight. It features a high-profile super middleweight showdown between Hamzah Sheeraz and Edgar Berlanga as the main event. So, before the two battle it out for super lightweight supremacy, let’s see who comes out on top, on paper.

Predicting Alberto Puello vs. Subriel Matias: Who has better stats and record?

Alberto Puello, unbeaten at 24 fights with 10 KOs (≈42%), has used guile more often than raw power. ‘La Avispa’ won his interim WBC title by beating Gary Antuanne Russell via split decision in June 2024. After being elevated to full champion status, he defended it against Sandor Martin in March. The Dominican now enters his second world title defense. What about his opponent, the boogeyman of the division?

Subriel Matias, meanwhile, boasts 22 stoppages in 22 wins—a showcase of relentless finishing power—but carries two losses, most recently to Liam Paro in June 2024. Puello is a slick southpaw who has shown the ability to survive and outthink power punchers over 12 rounds. The Puerto Rican, in contrast, devastates his opponents with relentless pressure and power punches to the head that are bound to overwhelm anyone.

However, Subriel Matias’ vulnerability to boxers who can manage distance and pace was evident in his unanimous decision loss to Liam Paro in June 2024. That fight highlighted his struggles against movement and ring IQ, technical qualities that Puello is known for.

Puello vs. Matias: height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Both boxers will weigh in at or below the 140-pound super-lightweight limit. Puello has a slight height advantage, while Matias edges him slightly in reach. Stylistically, it’s the classic lefty-versus-righty dynamic—with Puello using angles and footwork, while Matias will try to cut off the ring and bring violence up close.

Stat Alberto Puello Subriel Matias Age 30 (b. 22 Jul 1994) 33 (b. 31 Mar 1992) Height 5′ 9″ (177 cm) 5′ 8″ (173 cm) Reach 71″ (180 cm) 71″ (180 cm) Stance Southpaw Orthodox Pro Record 24–0 (10 KOs) 22–2 (22 KOs) KO Ratio 42% 100% Titles WBC World Super Lightweight Former IBF World Champion

This is one of those matchups where stats tell half the story, but context fills in the rest.

Conclusion

Puello brings a perfect record, sharp defensive skills, and a style built to frustrate pressure fighters. Matias, on the other hand, brings nuclear power and a history of breaking opponents down. Betting markets and analysts like Joey Mills lean toward Matias by KO (7/4), while voices like Tom Eaton believe Puello has the blueprint to neutralize the danger.

Prediction: If Alberto Puello maintains range and sticks to his discipline, he could outpoint Matias and defend his belt. But one mistake against a puncher like Subriel Matias, and the lights might go out. A fight of margins, styles, and controlled aggression—it’s a must-watch chess match with dynamite pieces.