All’s Not Well Between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev as Trilogy Suffers Setback

Who in their right mind isn’t eyeing the Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev trilogy? One win apiece, two gripping 12-round chess matches, and an entire light-heavyweight division hanging in the balance. Their rematch on February 22 at The Venue, Riyadh Season, provided a brief moment of clarity. Bivol claimed all four belts, but that victory was fleeting. The WBC’s political maneuvering and a shuffle of titles cut the undisputed reign short. David Benavidez claims the green strap, yet if you ask anyone, they’ll still name the Tokmak technician as the true ruler of the 175 lbs division. However, the journey to this trilogy appears far from easy.

Recently, IBA President Umar Kremlev has been making bold moves in professional waters, bringing not just ambition but also significant logistical strength. Kremlev is actively engaging with political figures in Russia to accelerate negotiations, focusing on securing Bivol and Beterbiev’s rubber match on home turf by the end of this year. Great news for the fans back home, isn’t it? Yes, but it looks like the battle might lose its spark before it even kicks off. What’s the reason?

Just a few days ago, Umar Kremlev shared a FaceTime call with the former undisputed light-heavyweight champion, and the update wasn’t exactly music to the fans’ ears. In the clip, Kremlev, seen walking barefoot while holding a phone with Artur Beterbiev on the other end, said, “Artur says he wants to box. Where is everyone, where? Something is going on with the fight, isn’t it, Artur?”

Meanwhile, Dmitry Bivol’s camp, including manager Vadim Kornilov, recently reiterated publicly that the trilogy remains the priority, explicitly dismissing a fight with David Benavidez despite WBC mandatories. Bivol officially informed WBC he is vacating the belt in early April 2025 to focus on Beterbiev III, a move that prompted the WBC to elevate Benavidez to full champion immediately.

As the 21-1 fighter remains determined to exact his revenge, speaking on the FaceTime call, he responded, “Yes, some promised that they would box. But they are silent. They come up with all sorts of reasons… I will definitely make a post that it is not my fault, not Umar’s fault that the fight does not take place in Russia. You understand whose fault it is already.”

Kremlev in the end, added that all he can do is hope everything falls into place and that hosting the match in Russia is his ultimate wish. He further revealed, “We are ready to give everything, any conditions. The most important thing is that it takes place here, in Moscow. Can you imagine that we will collect a stadium of 100,000, Artur, with you?” A fired-up Beterbiev agreed, replying, “Yes.” Moreover, earlier this month, Artur Beterbiev had accused Bivol of stalling negotiations, suggesting these tactics were aimed at catching him at the right time, as he edges further past his prime years.

Age won’t wait, and neither will Artur Beterbiev

A third fight has long been in discussion, but as time drags on, Artur Beterbiev has posed a pointed question to Bivol: “How old do I have to be before we have a third fight?” The 40-year-old, who rarely engages on social media, took to Instagram earlier this month to voice his frustrations and directly tagged Bivol. “After receiving hundreds of questions about the third battle, I decided to share the situation here,” he wrote, posting an image of himself landing a right hand on the current undisputed champion.

“As you may know, the first fight for the title of absolute champion took place in October last year. After five years of attempts on our part to unite the belts, it finally happened. The day after the first fight, we agreed on a rematch that was supposed to take place in four months, even though I was still recovering from surgery, and my coach and doctor were absolutely opposed to such an early rematch. After the second fight, I immediately showed interest in a third fight, and at first, there were rumours about it happening in August. But in an interview, my opponent said he wanted to hold it in late fall, then at the end of the year, and now it is unknown when.”

In the end, a frustrated Beterbiev asked, “Dima @bivol_d how old do I have to be before we have a third fight?” Beterbiev hits the big 4-1 next January, and Bivol gears up to mark his 35th birthday this December. Beterbiev has displayed slight signs of decline, as evidenced by their two battles. Bivol stepped up his game, showcasing his skills to rightfully claim victory in the rematch. What do you think is causing the delay from Dmitry Bivol’s side? Is Dmitry Bivol looking to wear down Artur Beterbiev ahead of their highly anticipated trilogy showdown? What’s your take on this?