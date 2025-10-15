All We Know About Jamie Foxx’s New Boxing Movie ‘Fight for ’84’ About Holyfield’s Olympic Team

As Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine continues to impress on the big screen, combat sports fans just received a promise of another story from the fighting world going on the floors in Hollywood. Popular American actor and comedian Jamie Foxx is all set to return to the silver screen with a combat sports movie titled ‘Fight for ’84’. As the title suggests, the film will follow the American boxing team’s journey through the tragic events of the 1980s Olympics and how they overcame adversity to achieve glory at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The film will also portray boxing legend Evander Holyfield’s controversial story.

With all these dramatic events waiting to unfold, fans are bound to be glued to their screens. But before audiences actually get to watch the movie, let’s take a look at the character Jamie Foxx will be portraying, along with the real story behind the United States boxing team’s journey to glory in ’84.

Jamie Foxx to be a coach rebuilding the US Olympic Boxing team in ‘Fight for ’84’

The Netflix movie ‘Fight for ’84’ tells the story of the tragic crash of LOT Polish Airlines Flight 007 at Warsaw-Okecie Airport in Poland, on March 14, 1980, which claimed the lives of 77 passengers and 10 crew members. Among them were 22 members of the U.S. amateur boxing team. This heartbreaking event will be a central part of the film, with Jamie Foxx portraying Master Sergeant Roosevelt Sanders, a U.S. Marine coach tasked with rebuilding the team from scratch.

Under Foxx, who will portray Roosevelt Sanders, the U.S. team fights against all odds to bring home 11 medals for the United States. That definitely sounds like an inspiring plot based on true events. So, much like his stellar performance as Drew Brown, the trainer in Muhammad Ali’s biopic, fans can expect another masterclass. And the film’s director, Andrés Baiz, has nothing but praise for his acting skills.

According to an article by Variety, Baiz said, “Teaming up with Jamie Foxx is incredibly exciting. He’s an exceptional actor with unmatched range, and brings realness and depth you can’t fake. As star and producer, he brings passion and truth to the role. I’m eager to learn from him and, through honest direction, help him tap into something raw and deeply personal.”

According to Baiz’s revelation, Jamie’s role will truly bring this movie to life. There is no release date set, but late 2026 or the first half of 2027 seems like a realistic timeline. But that does not mean fight fans will be left with nothing.

According to reports, Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson biopic, later shifted to a limited series, is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2025. But no release announcements have come yet. Martin Scorsese was set to direct the film, but he will now remain as a producer for the series while Foxx dons the role of ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet.’

Well, now that we’ve seen how one of the main characters of Fight for 84 has been preparing for his part, let’s take a look at the real events that inspired this story.

The real 1984 Olympic boxing team’s journey and legacy

Following the tragic accident of Flight 007, the U.S. announced a boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Without U.S. participation, Cuba emerged as the top nation, winning a total of 10 medals, including six golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. Then, as the U.S. had boycotted in 1980, the Soviet Union led the Eastern Bloc in boycotting the 1984 Olympics.

The Summer Olympics in Los Angeles went on, and the USA finished with 11 medals—9 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, marking the best performance in their history. The boxing team featured standout athletes like Paul Gonzales, Steve McCrory, and Meldrick Taylor, all securing gold medals for their country. However, one boxing legend faced a controversial decision that cost the U.S. another potential gold medal.

In the semifinals of the 1984 boxing tournament, Evander Holyfield was disqualified by the referee for punching Kiwi boxer Kevin Barry before the fight was officially stopped. Interestingly, the controversy erupted after the replay showed that the referee had actually stopped the fight immediately after Holyfield’s punches landed, sparking a heated debate at the time. Under IBA rules, Barry wasn’t cleared to fight for nearly a month, and Yugoslav boxer Anton Josipović ultimately received the gold medal uncontested.

However, Josipović called Holyfield, who had earned the bronze, onto the stage to acknowledge that he truly deserved a shot at the finals.

Now that we’ve got into the U.S. team’s remarkable journey, it’s only natural to wonder—what does the star-studded cast for the movie look like?

Production details – Director Andrés Baiz, Netflix release, and cast highlights

As we know, Jamie Foxx will be playing the role of Master Sergeant Roosevelt Sanders, while details about the roles of the rest of the star cast remain under wraps. However, several promising actors are set to join Foxx with their captivating on-screen presence. For instance, veteran actor Shea Whigham, who appeared in True Detective’s first season and the third season of the popular series Fargo, is part of the cast. But that’s not all.

The movie also features young, up-and-coming talents like Malachi Beasley, who starred in A House of Dynamite (2025) and Extraction (2018). While the cast boasts impressive talent, the directorial team stands out even more. Director Andrés Baiz, known for Narcos, one of Netflix’s most popular series, is at the helm, and the story is penned by Andrea Berloff, who also wrote Straight Outta Compton.

So far, no release date has been announced for this Netflix movie, but fans can expect an amazing watch whenever it starts streaming. After Jamie Foxx’s portrayal in the Mike Tyson biopic, this film promises a strong comeback into the combat sports genre, which is shaping up to be an experience that both movie and action lovers won’t want to miss.