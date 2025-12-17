Alycia Baumgardner Boyfriend/Husband: All About Her Relationship Status and Dating History

Alycia Baumgardner is once again in the spotlight. On Friday, December 19, 2025, she will defend her WBA, IBF, and WBO women’s super featherweight titles against Canadian challenger Leila Beaudoin at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event and will be shown live on Netflix, with international spectators tuning in during the early hours of December 20.

With another high-profile title defense looming, Baumgardner’s popularity has grown beyond boxing. Fans have begun revisiting questions regarding her personal life, specifically her relationship status. Social media exchanges and past interviews have further fueled the speculation, leaving many wondering whether the champion is dating, married, or simply keeping that aspect of her life hidden from public view.

All about Alycia Baumgardner’s personal life

Alycia Baumgardner has always been really private about her romantic life. There is no widely verified public record of a confirmed boyfriend, husband, or long-term relationship in mainstream boxing coverage. Unlike many athletes, she has chosen not to make her romances the focal point of her public identity. However, that privacy has not stopped speculation.

In 2024, a user on X stated that Baumgardner did not like men and was in a relationship with a woman. The 31-year-old promptly knocked that down with humor before stating clearly in a follow-up response that she only likes men. When another user joked that more people would now try their luck with her, she replied by stating that she was married.

The message quickly caused confusion, with some fans taking it literally and others interpreting it as sarcasm. Her earlier comments provide useful context. In a 2023 podcast interview, Baumgardner openly stated that she was single. She stated that her entire focus was on boxing and that she was “married to the game.”

She discussed the difficulties of dating as a professional boxer and the need to stay focused throughout important stages of her career. Since then, she has not officially verified any changes in her relationship status, suggesting that her later “married” comment was more playful than serious.

Baumgardner’s impressive boxing journey so far

Alycia Baumgardner, born on May 24, 1994, in Fremont, Ohio, has carved out one of the most exciting careers in women’s boxing. She turned professional in March 2017 and made an immediate impact with a first-round knockout win. That power soon became her calling card. After an early setback in 2018, the 31-year-old rebounded in spectacular fashion.

In November 2021, she stunned the boxing world by defeating Terri Harper to claim the WBC super featherweight title. That win catapulted her into the international spotlight. She followed it up in 2022 with a high-profile win over Mikaela Mayer, adding the IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles to her collection. Her growth continued in 2023, when she won the WBA title, becoming the undisputed women’s super featherweight champion.

Although her career has included complications, including a temporary suspension that was eventually lifted after an investigation cleared her of intentional wrongdoing, Alycia Baumgardner has remained the division’s dominant figure. She most recently defeated Jennifer Miranda at Madison Square Garden in July 2025, and her professional record reflects both consistency and elite-level competition.

Alycia Baumgardner’s priorities appear to be obvious right now. While fans are still curious about her dating past and personal life, she continues to let her performances speak loudest. Whether single or just private, the champion is fully focused on her craft as she prepares for another major title defense.