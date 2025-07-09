Alycia Baumgardner Issues Cold Warning to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

“Ready to make history, break barriers, and keep proving why I’m the undisputed queen at 130 lbs.” When Alycia Baumgardner signed an official deal with Jake Paul‘s MVP, it shifted the women’s boxing division. With Amanda Serrano turning 37 later this year, the undisputed super featherweight champion seemed like the perfect candidate to replace her as the promotion’s biggest star. However, it seems like replacing Serrano was not what MVP and Paul had in mind.

In the weeks that followed, both fighters made it clear they wouldn’t stay on the sidelines, unveiling a dual-strategy approach by the promotion. So far, the statement has proven true with Serrano gearing up for her trilogy against Katie Taylor on a historic all-women card. Meanwhile, ‘The Bomb’ will also make her MVP debut on the same card against Jennifer Miranda. However, MVP can’t keep Alycia Baumgardner on the undercard forever. The 31-year-old joined the promotion with lofty dreams and recently revealed her path to the top, audaciously calling out Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in the process.

No threat to Alycia Baumgardner’s reign

Ahead of the historic event at Madison Square Garden, New York, FightHype.com caught up with ‘The Bomb’ for a quick chat. During the conversation, the interviewer asked, ” Do you think this sets you up for a fight with Amanda Serrano later or Katie Taylor?”

“Absolutely,” the 31-year-old replied without any resistance. “This is what we want. We want big fights,” she added, doubling down on her declaration. Obviously, a fight with Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano will only happen if Baumgardner successfully defends her undisputed status. And while Miranda poses a decent threat, the 31-year-old is not that worried and is looking at the future.

“We want the challenge. And that’s nothing that we don’t ask for,” she concluded. The blunt answer forced the interviewer to probe further, asking, “Do you prefer one or the other? looking for Alycia Baumgardner’s preference. As it turns out, the Ohio native is ready for any challenge. “I want them both. Why not?” she replied. The interviewer, still not satisfied, tried his luck once again. “Which one’s a tougher fight?” he asked curiously. However, the undisputed 130 champion shut down any doubts once again, declaring, “Neither one,” and the conversation finally shifted.

Well, there you have it. Despite both Serrano and Baumgardner assuring to work together, the interview offers a different dynamic. The 31-year-old wants to be the face of MVP, and a fight against Serrano or Taylor is the perfect opportunity to do so. And with Jake Paul’s recent declaration about women’s boxing future, there won’t be any problem in even making these blockbuster matchups.

Jake Paul reveals the future of women’s boxing

Undoubtedly, ‘The Problem Child’ has revolutionized women’s boxing and has shifted the spotlight a bit in a male-dominated sport. On Tuesday, Most Valuable Promotions shared a clip of Alycia Baumgardner’s media workout ahead of the 11th July event. In the video, “The Bomb” could be seen giving a short interview alongside Paul.

“You know, just to keep it simple, you gonna see the ‘Bomb’. I am feeling so excited. We are here, and I am made for those moments,” she declared, promising a show like never before. ‘El Gallo’ stood beside her throughout, and when he got the chance to speak, amplified that energy, declaring the 31-year-old as “The future of women’s boxing-superstar.”

“She is really just gonna go out there and show the whole world why she is the boss and one of the best in the game, if not the best in the game, and it’s her time,” he added. Ever since the MVP signed the 31-year-old, the promotion has boasted nonstop about her potential. Indeed, despite all the accolades, Baumgardner’s ceiling is far higher. At the moment, she just needs to bide her time and wait for the right moment. Because, when the time comes, Jake Paul won’t hesitate to make a match between the two biggest fighters of his promotion.

