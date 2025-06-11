Amanda Serrano Addresses Claressa Shields Fight After Grim Katie Taylor Prediction

In the unpredictable theater of women’s boxing, where greatness often clashes with ego, Amanda Serrano, for one, took a moment to reclaim her spotlight. During a fiery interview on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, the seven-division world champion found herself face-to-face with a layered question. The co-host, DJ Envy, directly asked her about her ongoing feud with Claressa Shields.

His question to Serrano carried not just curiosity but a hint of provocation, possibly trying to stir the pot between two of the sport’s biggest female stars. “But there’s another division that you haven’t fought in—147, right? And I just want to throw that out there because I know that Claressa is a lot bigger. She’s fighting heavyweight, 154, 160—but she’s a big name in the sport. And for some reason, you girls were cool, but it’s like tension. Like, you put out a tweet that I actually respected, because it’s kind of like you were fed up of her attacking MVP, your promoter. Is that a pipe dream? If she came down to 147, could that fight ever happen?”

It was more than a question—it was a callout, laced with subtext. The “tension” between Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields has been simmering for years, especially after Serrano joined Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. While the two have maintained a thin veneer of respect, their interactions often carry the energy of two apex predators circling the same prey: legacy.

Serrano, however, didn’t flinch. “I’m the champion. Currently, I’m the featherweight champion, which is 126 lbs. I am fighting for the title at 140 with Katie Taylor.” Her tone was respectful, but she made it clear that her focus wasn’t on hypothetical grudge matches or internet drama.

“Respectfully, I respect Claressa, what she’s done in the sport. I respect her as an athlete, her accomplishments, but I came here today to talk about July 11th. To talk about me. To talk about the girls making history at Madison Square Garden on Netflix,” she added confidently.

In that moment, Serrano did more than answer a question—she redirected the spotlight with precision. Not toward an imagined rivalry or Twitter feud, but toward the fight that truly matters. In the lead-up to Serrano vs. Taylor III, it’s not just about belts or bragging rights. It’s about breaking ground, and doing it under the brightest lights women’s boxing has ever seen.

Claressa Shields’ bold prediction for the Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor bout

While Amanda Serrano remains laser-focused on her July 11 super lightweight bout against Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields, arguably one of the most decorated athletes in women’s boxing, has once again stirred the pot—this time with a sharp prediction and a few thinly veiled jabs.

In a recent interview with journalist Marcos Villegas on Fight Hub TV, Shields said bluntly: “I think Katie will win again.” She continued, “From my knowledge, Katie Taylor is the better fighter.”

The Michigan-born champion didn’t stop there. With the subtlety of a sledgehammer, she remarked, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Not only is [Amanda] stuck in her ways, but her coaches are stuck in theirs too.”

Serrano and her camp have long maintained they won the previous two fights against Taylor, despite the official results. The 30-year-old had no sympathy: “If they feel they won the fights, that’s good—but the judges don’t think you won either fight.”

While the undisputed champion across three divisions insisted there’s no personal animosity—“I’ve supported Amanda. I’ve supported women’s boxing before Jake Paul or anybody else came around”—her tone suggested otherwise. The dig at Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul, and his Most Valuable Promotions brand didn’t go unnoticed.

Despite the ongoing shade, Serrano has opted to rise above it. Rather than volleying insults, she’s kept her energy centered on a history-making bout at Madison Square Garden—one that will stream live on Netflix, ushering women’s boxing into yet another frontier.

As the date nears, fans will watch not only for Serrano vs. Taylor III, but also for the slow-burning narrative between two living legends—one shouting from the rooftops, the other making history in silence.