Amanda Serrano Proven Right After 22-Year-Old Boxer Makes History

Though Xander Zayas entered as the favorite on July 26th, his opponent, Jorge Garcia Perez, with greater professional experience, didn’t make it easy. It was an incredible night for the sport. Who better to cap off the end of the Top Rank and ESPN than Zayas and Perez, right? The Mexican contender relied on awkward angles and rough tactics early on to disrupt Zayas’s rhythm. However, the younger fighter’s superior footwork, timing, and shot selection soon turned the tide. Zayas began landing sharp combinations to both body and head, with the sixth round standing out as both men traded heavy blows at the center of the ring.

In the end, Xander Zayas delivered a composed and polished performance, outclassing Mexico’s Jorge Garcia Perez by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. At just 22 years old, the undefeated Puerto Rican became boxing’s youngest active world champion, achieving a lifelong dream before a roaring crowd at Madison Square Garden’s Theater. Interestingly, it was fellow Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano who had long predicted how the fight would unfold.

Yesterday, Amanda Serrano took to her X account to share a heartfelt message, writing, “Tonight I witnessed my lil brother @XanderZayas become @WorldBoxingOrg world champion like we knew he would. God is Great. Congratulations 🙏❤️.” In the clip, Serrano was seen embracing the 22-year-old champion, congratulating him, and expressing how happy she was for his achievement.

Xander Zayas, equally pleased with his performance, reflected on the victory with pride. “That’s what it’s all about: growth,” he said. “You guys have seen me since I was 16 years old. You’ve seen the elevation in my game. Today wasn’t the exception. He came to fight. We knew he was coming to fight. We needed to keep him at distance and that’s what we did. We frustrated him.”

Garcia, who earned his title shot with an upset victory over Charles Conwell by split decision in April, proved tough and determined but lacked the arsenal to handle Zayas’s mix of poise, precision, and ringcraft. Moreover, according to CompuBox, Garcia landed 130 of 603 punches (21.6%), while Xander Zayas connected with 199 of 522 (38.1%). For Xander Zayas, this win is the culmination of a journey that began more than 15 years ago in a San Juan boxing gym, where his mother first took him to learn self-defense against bullies.

“My mom is my hero,” Xander Zayas said. “She made it happen. All this is because of her. She never quit on me. She always told me I was going to be a world champion and she made everything happen, [made] everything possible. We moved out of Puerto Rico to chase that dream and it’s finally here at 22.” So, with an unbeaten record and his first world title secured, what’s next for Xander Zayas? Don’t worry, he seems to have an answer ready.

Small goals? Not in Xander Zayas’ playbook

With his new belt draped proudly over his shoulder, Xander Zayas wasted no time sending a message to the rest of the 154-pound division early Sunday morning. The potential targets? IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, WBC champion Sebastian Fundora, and interim WBC champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. for late this year or early 2026.

“Whoever, whoever,” Xander Zayas confidently told reporters and videographers. “I heard Bakhram is looking for an opponent. Sebastian Fundora I heard wants his belt back. So, anybody. Anybody in the division can get it now. And it’s like I told you, there’s no running now. I’m a world champion and I have what they want.” Moreover, when asked specifically about Vergil Ortiz Jr., one of the division’s most dangerous punchers with a 91.3% KO ratio compared to Zayas’ 59.09%, Zayas didn’t hesitate. “I hope so,” he said. “I say yes. … I hope that all those big fights happen. There’s no more running from me. I’m a world champion. I have what they want, so yes.”

So, with The Ring currently ranking Ortiz at No. 2, Madrimov at No. 3, Murtazaliev at No. 4, and Fundora at No. 5, and Zayas entering the mix after defeating Garcia, who was ranked 10th, the question now is: can the young Puerto Rican phenom, Xander Zayas take down any of these top contenders? What are your thoughts?