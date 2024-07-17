Amanda Serrano Relationship Status: Truth Behind Having No Boyfriend and Kids Till Retirement Choice

Much like boxing great Mike Tyson, she is also fond of pigeons. In the bustling locales of Brooklyn New York, boxing sensation Amanda Serrano would find her peace on the rooftop of her apartment building. The fighter would enjoy attending to her 70 or so pigeons and watching them fly from building to building after her workouts. She viewed this romantic moment she had with the birds as a chance to unwind. However, she has since moved from NYC to her native Puerto Rico.

The 35-year-old boxer is arguably among the best female boxers in the history of the sport. She believes, “It’s easy becoming a champion, but it’s hard maintaining that champion status.” And to maintain that, she prefers to not get involved in a romantic relationship. However, many athletes have partners and are successful as well. Let’s find out the reason why Amanda Serrano prefers to stay away from relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amanda Serrano reveals the true reason behind her being single

There have never been reports of Serrano being in a relationship. But there have been rumors that she dated someone in 2021. However, it was merely hearsay with no supporting evidence. Not everyone wants to fall in love with someone. Some people just prefer to be in love. Serrano is among those who fell in love with what she does. She has made it clear several times that she doesn’t party, doesn’t have many friends, and doesn’t even own a phone. The champ simply prefers to remain focused on boxing.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Serrano (@serranosisters) Expand Post

‘The Real Deal’ believes that if she is going to put herself in the sport, she is going to give her 100%. And for that, she is ready to sacrifice whatever it takes and ready to fight off all the distractions.

Does Amanda Serrano want a family of her own?

‘The Real Deal’ prefers to have a very small social group. Her sister Cindy Serrano and Cindy’s husband, Jordan Maldonado, who also serves as Amanda’s trainer, are the two people she is closest to. The southpaw has dedicated her life to the sport. In one of her Instagram captions, the Puerto Rican wrote, “I love boxing. I have given my life to this sport. No phone, no boyfriend, no parties. Just boxing.” She hasn’t revealed anything about her intentions to have a family or have children as of yet. She’ll probably consider getting married or starting a family after she retires. Who knows?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Serrano (@serranosisters) Expand Post

The boxer further went on to write, “I am the only boxer, male or female, from Puerto Rico to become undisputed champion. I am the only female boxer to have won titles in 7 divisions. I am the first female boxer, along with Katie to headline Madison (Square) Garden.” The Puerto Rican also mentioned in her caption how she is the first female boxer to make 7 figures from a fight, and the same from sponsors. In addition, she is also the first undisputed female champion to fight 12×3 minute rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite all her accolades, she wants to do more for the sport of boxing, and she feels that having a relationship is a distraction. Currently, she is gearing up for her July 20th bout against Stevie Morgan at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. It will be a co-main event alongside Serrano’s promoter and friend Jake Paul going up against BKFC fighter Mike Perry. However, her main goal is to defeat the female undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor in November.

Katie Taylor had narrowly defeated Serrano in their first encounter in 2022. However, she is focused on defeating the Irish boxer in their rematch. Well, she holds the title of being a seven-division champion, which is the highest for any female boxer in history. Only time will tell if she breaks even more records.