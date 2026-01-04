Amanda Serrano’s Win Reignites Women’s Boxing’s Longest Debate Amid Backlash Despite Claressa Shields’ Praise for Tellez

The plan was simple for Amanda Serrano as she returned to her homeland on Saturday night. And she executed it perfectly when she defended her titles at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan against Reina Tellez. However, when you are a seven-division champion, people expect more than just a decision win.

Although Serrano convinced the judges to score the fight 98-92, 97-93, and 97-93, all in her favor, Tellez had her moments. She delivered a valiant effort and even had moments of success throughout the fight, landing several power shots. And that’s the reason the 22-year-old even managed to draw out praise from Claressa Shields.

Claressa Shields sparks debate over round duration

Reacting to Amanda Serrano’s clash with Reina Tellez, the three-weight undisputed champion took to X. “Ooooweee those 3 minutes are long lol 😏,” she wrote. Serrano regularly competes in ten three-minute rounds. In fact, she previously gave up her WBC title over her insistence on fighting longer rounds.

Traditionally, women’s boxing matches are sanctioned for ten two-minute rounds. However, an increasing number of elite fighters have been pushing for three-minute rounds to mirror their male counterparts. That shift, though, hasn’t always produced the desired results.

In some cases, longer rounds have led to slower-paced, more drawn-out fights, which haven’t sat well with fans craving action. Still, despite Tellez suffering a loss in her first outing under the three-minute-round format, Claressa Shields found plenty to admire in her performance.

“Tellez looks alright for 15 days’ notice. Caused some damage,” Shields wrote on X later. It’s also worth noting that Saturday’s bout was originally scheduled to be Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz. However, Cruz returned an atypical finding in her VADA test, prompting MVP to turn to Tellez.

Nevertheless, Shields’ remark on the three-minute rounds quickly sparked a wider debate among fans about whether the format truly benefits women’s boxing.

Fans brand Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez ‘lackluster’

One user quickly agreed with Claressa Shields. “Especially when the fights are one-dimensional,” the user commented. More than fights getting drawn out, fighters who aren’t accustomed to three-minute rounds often fade in the later stages, opening the door for someone like Serrano to capitalize—especially given her comfort and experience with the format.

This user claimed that three-minute rounds in women’s boxing are lackluster. “And makes the fights lacklustre. There is nothing wrong with 2-minute rounds for women,” the user commented. Despite Serrano’s call for three-minute rounds, the WBC maintains its decision to avoid three-minute rounds based on a study that supports two-minute rounds by PINK Concussion.

Meanwhile, this user simply called Serrano’s fight boring. “🥱 😴,” the user wrote. Although that might be pushing it too far.

Another user expected more from ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano. “Tellez has heart, but respectfully, her skill level is not on Serrano’s level. I don’t know if it was an off night for Serrano or if she’s declining, because Tellez isn’t near her level, IMO. Tellez should have been someone Serrano should have knocked out,” the user commented. In Serrano’s defense, she may have wanted to be more careful since she is coming off back-to-back losses to Katie Taylor.

The next user felt they had the right next opponent for Serrano. “I would pay for Serrano vs Skye Nicolson,” the user commented. While Nicolson has called out Serrano for a fight several times, the challenge has yet to be accepted by the seven-division champion.

Not everyone within the boxing community is sold on the idea of three-minute rounds in women’s boxing. It also raises a fair question: how equitable is it to throw fighters—who have never competed under that format—straight into three-minute rounds on a stage this big? What’s your take on the issue?