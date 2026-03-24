Amanda Serrano Sends Prayers as Family Issues Medical Update on 19YO Boxer in Induced Coma

A new medical update has surfaced regarding 19-year-old boxer Isis Sio, as former seven-division champion Amanda Serrano sends her prayers. Sio, the North Dakota native, faced Jocelyn Camarillo in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday, March 21. After absorbing a series of hits to her head, Sio was knocked out cold in the first round of the bout organized by ProBoxTV.

She was immediately rushed out of the arena on a stretcher when she was seen convulsing. After she finally arrived at the Loma Linda University Health medical center for further treatment, reports revealed the junior featherweight was put under a medically induced coma. But on Monday, new reports have revealed that Isis Sio is now awake and speaking.

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“Isis is a passionate, disciplined, and well-prepared athlete who carefully evaluates each opportunity placed before her,” the statement from Sio’s family said. “Her decision to compete on Saturday, March 21, against Jocelyn Camarillo was not made lightly, but rather thoughtfully reviewed and analyzed prior to acceptance.

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“At this time, Isis remains in ICU, but she is off the ventilator, and we are hopeful for her progression,” the statement added. “We are awaiting further updates from her medical team. She is currently under the care of three specialized medical divisions [that] are closely monitoring her condition.

“We sincerely appreciate the continued support, thoughts, and prayers during this time.”

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Sio, who turned pro in 2025, was coming off a body shot knockout loss in January, and entered the fight with a record of 1-2. According to a Boxing Scene report, Sio appeared drained during Friday’s weigh-ins, but it’s unclear whether that may have added to her condition. Her opponent, Camarillo, had never knocked out an opponent in her career before Saturday’s fight.

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Since the positive health update, boxing legend Amanda Serrano has shared her thoughts and prayers on social media.

“God Is Great,” Serrano wrote, reacting to the update. “I’m so happy to hear this beauty is up & talking. I prayed & he listened, this is great news. Blessings to you always. Isis, God is good & he has you covered.”

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A report from veteran journalist Dan Rafael on X has also revealed that the California State Athletic Commission’s record shows Sio’s purse for the fight was a mere $4,000. Meanwhile, Camarillo received $4,500 for the bout. This just goes to show how fighters put their lives on the line for barely any money. Regardless, Camarillo has also released a statement.

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Jocelyn Camarillo is forced to defend herself

Unaware of Sio’s condition at the time and in sheer excitement of her first knockout win, Camarillo was seen celebrating her win. Since then, the 6-0 fighter has revealed that she has been facing some backlash online, which has now forced her to address the situation. She took to Instagram earlier today to release a statement.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my fight, and I just want to say this…,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “My opponent has been on my mind, and I’m truly relieved that she’s okay. I would never want anything bad to happen to anyone I share the ring with. This sport is dangerous, and we all step in there knowing what’s at risk.

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“That was my first KO victory, and [at] the moment, I was overwhelmed with emotion,” she added. “I was proud, excited, and honestly just reacting. It was never from a place of disrespect or lack of sportsmanship. As soon as it registered what was happening, my energy shifted. I took a knee, and my concern was with her.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m not a malicious person. What’s been harder is feeling judged and attacked, especially during a moment that’s already been a lot for me to take in. I’m still learning and growing, not just as a fighter but as a person navigating moments like this in the public eye.”

She closed the statement, thanking people who reached out to check up on her mental state. She later thanked “Jesus” for Sio’s recovery.

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It appears the boxing world is taking a sigh of relief after Isis Sio’s positive medical update. After all, 2025 was a troubling year for boxing, where many fighters lost their lives. Hopefully, things will only get better for Sio from here on out. What did you make of all this?