Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez Ring Girls: Marissa Ayers, Raphaela Milagres, and Andrea Sofía Bruno’s Age, Salary, Net Worth, Instagram, & Relationship Status

You have to give it to Most Valuable Promotions—few promoters put together women’s boxing events quite like they do. This Saturday night, Amanda Serrano returns to the ring to face Reina Téllez at the iconic Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While the card is stacked with talent, MVP’s presentation is set to add extra flair, with their ring girls ready to light up the arena.

Over the years, Jake Paul’s promotion has introduced several charismatic ring girls who have captured fans’ attention. Still, some names stand out more than others. For Serrano’s homecoming fight, MVP has brought out its best, ensuring fans stay glued to the TV. Before the action begins, get to know Marissa Ayers, Raphaela Milagres, and Andrea Sofía Bruno.

Everything we know about Marissa Ayers, Raphaela Milagres, and Andrea Sofía Bruno

All three MVP models have each carved out unique spaces within boxing’s growing fight-week spotlight culture, drawing attention for different reasons. Marissa Ayers has quickly gained attention among the fans. The 22-year-old is a University of Alabama alum. She has transitioned from college influencer to a recognizable figure on major boxing cards in a remarkably short time.

Originally from Georgia, Ayers brings an extensive athletic background, having spent 11 years in gymnastics and cheerleading. On her Instagram account, @marissaayerss offers a blend of lifestyle posts and behind-the-scenes glimpses from boxing venues.

Ayers’ visibility surged dramatically after she went viral during July 2025’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano showdown at MSG. She has also been linked to a romantic relationship with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. However, the reality of that relationship remains a mystery, as neither of them has confirmed they are dating.

Raphaela Milagres, meanwhile, has years of experience and a strong fitness and modeling resume. On her Instagram account, @raphamilagres, the 30-year-old often shares her modeling content and behind-the-scenes look from boxing events. She is widely believed to command the highest per-event compensation. By comparison, far less is publicly known about Andrea Sofía Bruno.

A native of Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, she is a former volleyball player for the Graceland University Yellowjackets. She recently graduated from the university, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Criminal Justice. Her Instagram account, @aandreaasofiaaaa, primarily documents her personal life and travels, offering limited insight into her professional journey.

Even her relationship status remains a mystery to everyone. Together, the three represent different stages of visibility and experience within boxing’s evolving event culture.

Net worth and salary of the Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez ring girls

Ring girls featured on the Serrano vs. Tellez card are expected to earn significant sums. While exact figures remain undisclosed, industry estimates suggest that ring girls on high-profile cards from MVP typically earn between $10,000 and $30,000 per appearance. Although it depends on their experience, placement, and promotional duties.

Ayers is projected to earn $10,000 to $25,000 for the event. Her overall net worth is further boosted by endorsements and social media partnerships that extend well beyond fight night. Veteran ring girl Raphaela Milagres is believed to command one of the highest payouts, with estimates ranging from $15,000 to $30,000, excluding sponsorship income tied to fight week.

Meanwhile, newcomer Andrea Sofía Bruno is expected to earn $10,000 to $20,000, with her net worth still developing as her profile grows on major boxing stages.

That being said, it appears the Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez fight is set to be a success inside and outside the ring. But will you be tuning in to watch both the ring girls and the fighters?