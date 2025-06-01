Amid Concerns About Manny Pacquiao’s Return, Another Legend Risks Health at 42 for Title Shot

Both within the Philippines and around the world, Manny Pacquiao remains a revered icon, an eight-division world champion whose legacy continues to inspire generations of athletes. If that wasn’t enough, now, at 46 and four years after his last fight, the Filipino legend is lacing up the gloves once more to fight a 30-year-old Mario Barrios for the WBC World Welterweight title. While questions linger about age and ring rust, his unmatched pedigree and relentless spirit still command respect. And that same fire seems to be reigniting the passion in another Filipino great.

Former four-division world champion Nonito Donaire has recently set his sights on a return to the ring at age 42. Sparked by witnessing his former opponent Naoya Inoue’s recent demolition of Ramon Cardenas ringside in Las Vegas, Nonito Donaire publicly expressed his renewed hunger to compete once again. The Filipino legend declared his readiness to face any current bantamweight champion and even floated the idea of a possible showdown with Inoue’s younger brother, Takuma. His ultimate goal? A final title run that could end with a unification bout against the WBC bantamweight champion, Junto Nakatani. And now, it appears that dream comeback might be taking shape, just not with the opponent he wanted.

Just hours ago, The Ring reignited excitement with a post on X. “Donaire set to return to the ring at age 42,” the post read. Nonito Donaire, who last fought Alexandro Santiago back in July 2023, has now officially announced his comeback, which is now set for June 14th against Chile’s Andres Campos for the interim WBA bantamweight title. The 12-round clash will headline the WBA’s annual KO to Drugs festival at Casino Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Nonito Donaire’s return follows a nearly two-year layoff from the ring. Whereas his opponent, the 28-year-old Campos, enters the bout with more recent activity but faces a new challenge by stepping up in weight. Primarily a flyweight, Campos has dabbled in junior bantamweight in recent fights but now finds himself up against a seasoned legend at bantamweight. Moreover, Campos has suffered two defeats in his last five outings, including a decision loss to then-IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards in London two years ago. Still, he’s young, hungry, and eager to make his mark by defeating a Hall of Famer.

For Donaire, this is more than a comeback. It’s a shot at making history yet again. Now, a victory against the Santiago de Chile native would position Donaire for a showdown with Antonio Vargas for the full title, giving him the rare chance of becoming the new oldest bantamweight champion in history, a record he himself holds when he won the WBC title in 2021 at the age of 38. But behind the scenes, whispers suggest Nonito Donaire’s eyes are already drifting toward another high-stakes opponent.

Nonito Donaire’s dream match is still on the table

The four-division world champion Nonito Donaire still seems to have his sights set on one final dream bout against none other than Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. While the matchup has been long speculated, it remains frustratingly out of reach. Donaire’s wife and manager, Rachel Donaire, recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes hurdles in making that fight happen. During the WBC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas, where Rachel presented on the business of boxing, she candidly revealed how close they were to sealing the deal, only for it to slip away once again.

“The one option I keep going back to is ‘Chocolatito,’” Rachel told BoxingScene, expressing their persistent interest in the showdown. Teiken Boxing’s Akihiko Honda had reportedly greenlit the bout multiple times, yet Chocolatito’s team ultimately shifted focus. Instead of Donaire, they pursued a fight with Phumelele Cafu, the WBO junior bantamweight titleholder. Ironically, Cafu is now being linked to a clash with WBC champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, leaving Gonzalez empty-handed and Nonito Donaire still waiting.

Rachel Donaire further shared their frustration, noting that Gonzalez’s team had asked them to wait until Chocolatito tested the waters at 118 pounds. That wait turned into months, and although a tentative agreement was in place, the opportunity vanished without explanation. “It almost felt like karma,” Rachel said, referencing Cafu’s apparent decision to turn down Gonzalez.

For now, though, all focus is on June 14th, when ‘The Filipino Flash’ makes his long-awaited return to the ring against Chile’s younger and more active Andres Campos. The stakes are high, with the interim WBA bantamweight title on the line and legacy in the balance. At 42, Nonito Donaire has experience and history on his side, while Campos brings youth and momentum. With just a month to go, the question is, will the 42-0 boxer turn back the clock one more time, or will Andres Campos seize his moment under the spotlight?