Amir Khan, Who Felt Canelo Alvarez’s Power Firsthand, Has No Doubt Over Terence Crawford’s Fate

At the moment, the opinions about the outcome of the upcoming Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown are split down the middle. And who will understand the power and precision of both fighters better than Amir Khan, who has faced them both in the ring? This fight, in all likelihood, represents the most important chapter in Bud Crawford’s boxing journey, and Amir Khan is offering his insight into how it might all play outcome September 13.

Back in 2016, Canelo Alvarez delivered a crushing sixth-round knockout to Khan, ending his five-fight win streak. What made the defeat even more notable was that Khan had moved up two weight classes, a leap he hadn’t attempted since turning pro in 2005. Now, Terence Crawford is making a similar jump, adding an extra layer of intrigue and tension to his upcoming fight. In 2019, Khan moved back down and faced Crawford at welterweight, only to suffer another sixth-round defeat. Having shared the ring with both men, Khan might just know how this high-stakes showdown will end.

Yesterday, iFL TV’s Kugan Cassius caught up with Amir Khan, who didn’t hold back while discussing a potential bout with Manny Pacquiao, should Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios, and also weighed in on the highly anticipated Eubank vs Benn rematch. But when the conversation turned to the blockbuster matchup between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, Khan made it clear he wasn’t buying into the weight-class argument that has dominated much of the pre-fight chatter. “I was quite shocked when it got announced but at the same time I think it’s an evenly matched fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To support his take, Khan broke down the physical dynamics of both fighters. He acknowledged Canelo’s size and strength, calling him “a big fighter, heavy and strong,” who not only carries the weight well but “hits very hard for his weight division.” According to Khan, the Mexican champion’s ability to hold power across weight classes has always made him dangerous, regardless of the size gap between him and his opponents.

However, the former world champion was just as complimentary of the Omaha native’s physical attributes, pointing out that the former undisputed welterweight champion is deceptively big for his division. “If you look at his frame. You probably stood next to him you’ve interviewed him. When you see him he’s a thick big type of person. I mean big shoulders, strong, hits hard,” Khan explained.

Having shared the ring with Crawford, Khan spoke from experience, emphasizing that Crawford’s physical strength is no joke. “When I fought Crawford, he was strong… And then I realized when I was in camp with him [Crawford], he used to be a wrestling champion and also then obviously he’s very strong cuz I see him taking the big guys down in the gym. So, he is a physically stronger guy and always sparring heavier guys.”

“So, I think he’ll have the advantage going into this fight,” Amir Khan said, offering a firm prediction. “[In] my opinion, I’m going to lean more towards Crawford in that one because I think he’s a fresh fighter. He’s a clever fighter.” However, Amir Khan also gave flowers to Canelo Alvarez, stating, “I like Canelo. He’s a great guy. But I just don’t think he has that spark anymore. There always comes an end to everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems Canelo Alvarez’s most recent outing against former IBF super middleweight champion William Scull has only added fuel to this narrative. The fight drew widespread criticism, with many fans questioning Canelo’s form and motivation. Even Canelo admitted it wasn’t his best night, calling it a “boring” match, but by then, the damage was already done. And interestingly, Amir Khan’s current stance marks a clear departure from his earlier viewpoint.

Amir Khan had a warning for Terence Crawford ahead of the Canelo Alvarez fight announcement

“Canelo is a very dangerous fight for Crawford,” Amir Khan had told FastSlots last month, expressing genuine concern for the undefeated American. “You’re only one punch away from getting hurt. Canelo’s power is always going to be there. Crawford has earned good money, he has a beautiful family, why risk it?” Khan’s words struck a personal tone, warning that the stakes may not be worth the damage he might endure. “He doesn’t really need the money or the fame,” he added, questioning whether the potential reward outweighs the physical toll.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khan’s cautionary stance stemmed from his own harrowing experience. “I was never the same fighter again after facing Canelo,” he admitted. “You can get knocked down, fine, you can get back up again, but the knockout Canelo gave me, it probably took five years off my life. I was at the peak of my career and never came back as the same fighter again.”

Despite Khan’s previous concerns about Canelo Alvarez’s punching power, the four-weight world champion hasn’t recorded a knockout victory in the past three years, with his last six fights all going the distance. In contrast, Bud Crawford has secured four knockout wins in the last five years, with only his most recent bout against Israil Madrimov going the distance. With that in mind, what are your thoughts on Amir Khan’s latest comments about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight?