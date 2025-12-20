brand-logo
Anderson Silva Announces Major Career News After Beating Tyron Woodley on Jake-Joshua Main Card

ByProma Chatterjee

Dec 19, 2025 | 11:07 PM EST

Anderson Silva, on the Jake vs Joshua undercard, wasn’t expecting a blitz 2nd round finish. When asked about the secret recipe to his prolonged success in the game, Silva had a simple response: “I’m lucky—but lucky is the people training hard.” However, Silva isn’t done conquering the world of boxing, with a more altruistic vision of life.

At 50 years old, Silva has spent a huge chunk of his life terrorizing the rings. While his engine looks far from rusted, especially after his jaw-dropping win tonight, Silva has made his future plans clear. And that starts with serving his country for the greater good, as a guardian of the law in Beverly Hills. Yes, the boxer has steered his focus to the police institute to train as a cop.

“I go back to work right now and start my police academy to Beverly Hills PD,” Silva shared his vision with the ring presser in the post-fight interview. “I think that’s the one part in my life I need to give something back to the United States, and I go do that,” he continued.

However, the boxer ensured that this was far from his last career fight, and that he’ll keep sharpening those striking skills for his imminent return to the ring. “No, that’s not my last fight. I keep working. I keep doing something hard, and we’ll see next time and next event, and most likely promote.”

Silva’s stunning win stole the spotlight tonight. But his next chapter is equally as thrilling, with the boxing legend balancing life in the ring with a badge on the streets of Beverly Hills. What do you think about Anderson Silva’s plan to join the police academy while continuing to fight?

