Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Tyron Woodley knows where he stands heading into this bout. At 43 years old, the former UFC welterweight champion has already lost twice in the boxing ring and has little room for mistakes. Another loss would most likely end his brief boxing career. Standing across from him is Anderson Silva, a fighter tough enough to keep reinventing himself at the age of 50 and experienced enough to understand how to win rounds rather than moments.

The two veterans will face off on December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua “Judgment Day” event. The bout, scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight or cruiserweight catchweight, pits two former MMA champions whose boxing careers have taken quite different courses. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a deeper look at how Silva and Woodley compare on paper.

Predicting Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley: Who has better stats and a record?

Anderson Silva definitely has a more impressive boxing resume. He has a 3-2 professional boxing record and has fought 20 rounds. More crucially, two of his three wins have been by knockout, giving him a 67 percent knockout rate in boxing so far.

Tyron Woodley, on the other hand, is still looking for his first professional boxing win. ‘The Chosen One’ is 0-2, with both defeats coming from Jake Paul, and has yet to record a knockout in the sport. His total boxing experience is 14 rounds, putting him at a significant disadvantage in terms of time spent adjusting to boxing-specific rhythm and scoring.

Age is another factor, as ‘The Spider’ enters the fight at 50, while Tyron Woodley is 43. While ‘T-Wood’ seems to have an advantage in terms of age, Silva’s greater ease in boxing rounds and proven ability to handle fights over distance more than compensate for that disadvantage. In terms of rankings, neither Anderson Silva nor Tyron Woodley is currently ranked by any major boxing sanctioning body, so the fight is based on crossover appeal rather than divisional standings.

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, Anderson Silva is the bigger fighter in practically every quantifiable measure. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, compared to Woodley’s 5 feet 9 inches. The five-inch height advantage becomes even more significant when combined with reach. ‘The Spider’ has a 78-inch reach, which gives him a four-inch advantage over Woodley’s 74-inch wingspan.

Over six rounds, Silva’s increased range allows him to work behind jabs, control distance, and compel ‘The Chosen One’ to take risks in order to get inside. Both legends are battling it out in the cruiserweight division, with official listings putting them around 195 pounds. This is significantly higher than Tyron Woodley’s former UFC welterweight limit and slightly above Anderson Silva’s prime MMA weight.

Conditioning and comfort at this size favor Anderson Silva, who has already competed multiple times in boxing at higher weights. Both guys fight from an orthodox stance, though ‘The Spider’ has usually shown more mobility with stance switches and foot placements. That adaptability contributes to his ability to control pace and angles rather than depending on single explosive moments.

Final prediction

When all factors are weighed together, ‘The Spider’ has the clearer path to success. He has an advantage in height, reach, total boxing rounds, and knockout history, all of which are significant in a six-round professional boxing bout. Anderson Silva’s ability to control distance with his jab, read opponents over time, and win rounds methodically provides him an advantage from the start.

Tyron Woodley‘s best chance is to disrupt the structure early. If he can bridge the space quickly and land a clean power shot, the fight may turn around in an instant. However, his boxing record indicates that transferring MMA explosiveness into long-term boxing success has proven tough. ‘The Chosen One’ has struggled to maintain pressure and activity throughout multiple rounds, often falling behind on the scorecards.

Prediction: Anderson Silva to win via decision.

One can clearly expect Anderson Silva to manage his range, pick his moments, and earn points over the course of six rounds. Unless Tyron Woodley makes an early breakthrough, the fight will likely follow a predictable pattern that favors the more experienced and technically skilled boxer. Do you think ‘The Chosen One’ has the skills to stage an upset?